Uplatform caps off an amazing week at IGB Live!

Press release.- iGB Live! Amsterdam has come to an end. With it, a great week of face-to-face meetings, productive discussions and very insightful talks took place. Among the companies that managed to surprise and delight their customers, Uplatform was definitely a stand out.

Exclusive cocktails of success were on the menu at Uplatfrom’s exhibit and served up in high-quality doses. Everything from: Superior Sportsbook, Superb Slots, Solid Solutions, and Super Ideas.

Over 1800 guests attended the Uplatform stand, bringing the party vibe to life every day at iGB Live! Amsterdam. The steady flow of guests enjoyed gallons of delicious bubble tea cocktails, fantastic coffee, and nonstop fun playing entertaining games to win great prizes – with lucky winners taking home the latest iPhone 13 Pro.

Hospitality was not the only focus. Uplatform’s team took time to conduct business, exhibiting their sports betting and casino platform and participating in very successful and productive meetings. Aside from winning great prizes, visitors’ perceptions of the ultimate way to advance their business were flipped 180 degrees as well.

Maria, Head of Marketing, commented: “Live events provide us with a wonderful arena for spreading the word about Uplatform, customer feedback, and networking. Last year’s iGB Live! was tremendously productive for us, but this year we multiplied our result. As industry experts, we constantly improve in every possible direction. Every team member who attended had an amazing time and enjoyed meeting so many great people; we all look forward to seeing everyone again at the next live event in Europe – SBC Barcelona.”

Uplatform proved that they worked hard during the year and presented a set of interesting offers to delight their clients with their massive sportsbook, comprehensive casino collection, and various effective management tools and showcased their outstanding results. Let’s see what this dynamic team will have for us in the near future; stay posted.

