Updates on the second phase of fasttoken sales

The first wave of Fasttoken sales was a huge success, and the second phase of the private sale didn’t keep us waiting.

Press release.- The second private sales phase of Fastex’s native token is now open for all partners. The public sale of FTN is also just around the corner. It will start on January 18 and will be available to everyone.

Milestones & achievements so far

70+ major iGaming suppliers have agreed to include Fasttoken as a supported currency in their ecosystem.

Fasttoken has successfully passed 2 audits from separate third-party auditors: Hexens and CertiK.

Fastex is now a fully regulated virtual currency exchange and depository virtual currency wallet operator in Lithuania.

The second phase of Fasttoken sales promises to be just as exciting and effective as the first one. So, make sure to take part in this history-shaping event.