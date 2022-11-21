BetConstruct to introduce Fastex Chain

Fastex Chain has come as a new and one-of-a-kind blockchain platform.

Press release.- As one of the most-awaited and massive projects of the Fastex ecosystem, Fastex Chain has come as a new and one-of-a-kind blockchain platform that brings a new way of business development and revenue growth in blockchain with its game-changing consensus mechanism – Proof of Stake and Activity (PoSA), taking into account the users’ actions to maximize your chance of becoming a validator according to your users’ activity on your smart contracts in addition to your stake. The PoSA consensus idea of using stake and activity to validate transactions in blockchain networks is patent pending.

With this move, all the products of the Fastex ecosystem with regards to their web 3.0 components including ftNFT marketplace, Fastex Verse, and FastexPay will be moved to Fastex Chain, with Fasttoken as its native currency.

FastexChain enables developers, builders, and businesses to build and scale decentralized applications on this rewarding platform, fostering the growth of user activity and high value.

BetConstruct has created a platform that is simple and profitable for diverse businesses, representing countless possibilities for everyone bold enough to take the first step. You can endlessly grow, build and scale and earn within the Fastex Chain network. Change is coming and we can embrace it together.

