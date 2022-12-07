The second phase of fasttoken’s private sale is open

The second phase of Fastex’s native token’s sale is now open.

On November 29-30, the Harmony Meetup 3.0 by Fastex hosted around 300 partners from around the world in a fantastic Web3-based gathering for Fastex and Betconstruct partners.

Within two days, the industry's leading professionals gathered for exciting discussions around Web3 technologies and games, networking and an eventful agenda.

The first stage of this initiative was a huge success, and the second phase of Fastex’s native token’s sale is now open. The public sale of Fasttoken will be unlocked on January 18.

Harmony Meetup 3.0 by Fastex ended with unforgettable memories, new deals, clear business promotion plans, and the confidence to be a guest of SoftConstruct again in Armenia.

FeedConstruct will accept Fasttoken (FTN) as a payment method

FeedConstruct, a real-time data and digital content provider, will accept Fasttoken (FTN) as a payment method starting February 1st, 2023.

This breakthrough suggests that FeedConstruct will enable its present and future partners to perform all transactions with FTN. Moreover, choosing FTN as a payment method will give some extra advantages.

FeedConstruct is constantly looking forward to bringing its partners even closer to the most innovative changes, thus providing new opportunities for them to stay ahead of the game.