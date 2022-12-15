Underdog Sports receives sports betting licence in Ohio

The fantasy sports gaming company will offer services as the state opens its legalised sports betting market on January 1, 2023.

US.- Fantasy sports gaming company Underdog Sports has been awarded licence by the Ohio Casino Control Commission as the state prepares for the launch of legalised sports betting on January 1, 2023. The firm will offer services as an online sports betting provider.

Underdog Fantasy offers daily and season-long fantasy contests that include Best Ball, Daily Drafts and Pick’em. It also offers Pick’em options for the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MMA, golf, boxing and eSports. Underdog has an agreement with MLB’s Cincinnati Reds to be the team’s market-access partner.

Underdog president and chairman Jeremy Levine said: “Today marks a significant milestone in Underdog’s history and we’re thrilled to have been granted a licence to operate in Ohio. We’re building a unique, immersive sports betting platform and our partnership with the Cincinnati Reds will create an immediate channel to users in the state once our products are unveiled.”

Several sportsbook operators are now allowing customers to sign up, with Tipico, Bet365 and Caesars Entertainment having opened for registration. Ohio governor Mike DeWine signed legislation to allow sports betting last December following the approval of House Bill 29 by the House and Senate.

Ohio casinos and racinos take in $192m in October

Ohio’s casinos and racinos recorded $192m in gambling revenue in October, according to the Ohio Casino Control Commission. That’s up 1.8 per cent compared to September’s revenue of $188.6m but slightly down from the $192.7m reported in October 2021.

Ohio’s four casinos posted revenue of $83.1m, a $2.1m gain compared to 2021, and a $15m, gain compared to 2019, pre-pandemic. Hollywood Columbus placed first with $23.7m, followed by Jack Cleveland Casino with $21.2m. Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati reported $20m and Hollywood Toledo $18m.