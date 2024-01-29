Underdog signs North Carolina sports betting partnership with McConnell Golf

The deal is part of its application for a licence in North Carolina.

US.- Underdog Sports has announced a partnership with McConnell Golf as part of its application for a sports betting licence in North Carolina. Underdog is one of the operators to submit applications to the North Carolina State Lottery Commission. Online sports betting will launch in the state on March 11.

McConnell Golf operates Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, host of the PGA Tour’s Wyndham Championship.

Jeremy Levine, founder and co-CEO of Underdog Sports, said: “Underdog is thrilled to launch our betting games in North Carolina in partnership with McConnell Golf. We’ve spent the last four years building our own technology so we can give sports fans in America new and different ways to enjoy the sports they love. We’re excited to be able to offer that to North Carolinians and look forward to evolving the experience with them.”

McConnell Golf COO, Christian Anastasiadis, added: “McConnell Golf is thrilled to welcome Underdog Sports as our official sports betting partner. Underdog is the fastest-growing fantasy sports company ever – that is impressive. We too believe in thinking differently and challenging the status quo, and there is a lot of star power behind the Underdog Fantasy app. I truly believe we found the right partner.”

Seven mobile sports betting companies have applied for a licence to operate in North Carolina, meeting the deadline of December 27. The state regulator continues to accept applications, but initial applicants are expected to get first access.

North Carolina governor Roy Cooper signed sports betting into law on June 14, 2023. HB 347 allows betting from mobile devices on horse racing, professional, college and Olympic sports and esports.