Underdog selects GeoComply as geolocation provider for North America

The gaming company will use a combination of GeoComply’s Core suite and its Solus product.

US.- Fantasy sports gaming company Underdog has chosen fraud and risk solutions provider GeoComply as its geolocation provider for North America. Underdog will use a combination of GeoComply’s Core suite and its Solus product for Underdog’s fantasy sports operations and future sports betting products.

GeoComply VP, business development and licensing, Sam Basile, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Underdog. With its customer focus and commitment to product innovation and compliance, it has quickly become one of the market leaders in the daily fantasy sports market.”

Underdog senior director of operations Matt Garrigan added: “We are proud to work with partners like GeoComply to meet our commitments to our customers and regulators. This partnership is a key component of ensuring that our customers benefit from a safe, compliant, and frictionless experience.”

In December, Underdog was awarded licence by the Ohio Casino Control Commission as the state prepared for the launch of legalised sports betting on January 1, 2023. The firm now offers services as an online sports betting provider.

GeoComply acquires OneComply

GeoComply has acquired the compliance and licensing management company OneComply in what is the first major acquisition for the company. The terms of the sale were not disclosed. GeoComply customers will be able to use OneComply’s tools for licensing processes.

GeoComply founder and CEO Anna Sainsbury said: “From our first interactions with OneComply, we have been excited about the opportunity to welcome them into the GeoComply family, and it gives me great pleasure to have completed that process. Licensing organizations and key individuals is necessary but can be a painful process for any entity working in regulated industries such as gaming or fintech. As an existing OneComply customer, we know just how much OneComply eases that pain, not just for us but also for the regulators administering the process.”