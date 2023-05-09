GeoComply acquires OneComply

It’s the geolocation data firm’s first major acquisition.

US.- The geolocation data firm GeoComply has announced that it has acquired the compliance and licensing management company OneComply in what is the first major acquisition for the company. The terms of the sale were not disclosed.

GeoComply customers will be able to use OneComply’s tools for licensing processes.

GeoComply founder and CEO Anna Sainsbury said: “From our first interactions with OneComply, we have been excited about the opportunity to welcome them into the GeoComply family, and it gives me great pleasure to have completed that process. Licensing organizations and key individuals is necessary but can be a painful process for any entity working in regulated industries such as gaming or fintech. As an existing OneComply customer, we know just how much OneComply eases that pain, not just for us but also for the regulators administering the process.”

Cameron Conn, CEO and co-founder of OneComply, added: “As fellow Vancouver-based entrepreneurs, GeoComply has always been an inspiration. Our co-founder Aaron Gould and I are super excited about continuing our journey as part of the broader GeoComply team. I am sure that together we will amplify and enhance our world-class compliance and licensing solutions for regulated industries around the globe.”

A5 Labs has selected GeoComply to support its online poker operator, WPT Global, with fraud and risk prevention during the company’s expansion. WPT Global launched an online poker site in May 2022 and is available in over 50 countries. The site has more than 15,000 average daily active users.

GeoComply releases Ontario Anniversary Risk Report

GeoComply has released an Ontario Anniversary Risk Report one year after the Canadian province opened its regulated igaming and online sports betting market. The provider of geolocation and anti-fraud services to Ontario’s operators shows evidence that the market is attracting attention from around the world.

The report highlights 19.9m login attempts worldwide and over 219,000 login attempts from devices associated with fraud since the market debuted in 2022. GeoComply also detected 1,045 fraud rings affecting multiple operators.