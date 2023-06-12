ULIS names Gilles Maillet as president

Maillet was elected at the United Lotteries for Integrity in Sports general meeting in Croatia.

Switzerland.- The United Lotteries for Integrity in Sports (ULIS) (formerly GLMS) has elected Gilles Maillet as its new president. He was elected at the body’s general meeting in Sibenik, Croatia, and will serve until 2025.

The ULIS said Maillet has “profound knowledge and expertise” in the body’s area of work. He served as director of sports integrity at France’s La Française des Jeux (FDJ) for close to six years and has been a member of the ULIS executive committee for four. As a member of the committee, he helped expand collaboration with national and international sports and public stakeholders including the Council of Europe, FIFA, IOC, Interpol, ITIA and UEFA.

ULIS praised FDJ’s work in France to take preventative actions with sports federations and clubs, saying this was a “source of inspiration” for ULIS’s awareness-raising strategies.

Maillet wrote on LinkedIn: “I am proud to carry high the values of FDJ and sport at the head of our great global association ULIS.”

New ULIS executive committee

The general meeting also saw ULIS elect a new executive committee. Its members are Stéphane Fraser, who becomes vice president, plus Chee Weng Lam, Jens Nielsen, Younes El Mechrafi, Chris Lo, Ales Vesely and Lemeng Wang.

Fraser said: “ULIS plays a crucial role in preserving sports ethics. Together, we have strengthened our shared commitment to clean and fair sport. I am honoured to have been chosen as vice-president and to have attended the global association’s general assembly as a member of the executive committee. During the event, there was no shortage of fascinating exchanges on how to ensure integrity and fight crime in sports.

“ULIS plays a critical role in safeguarding ethics in sports. Together, we strengthened our shared commitment to fair, clean competitive sports.”

The former GLMS rebranded under the new name of ULIS last year after a survey found that its members no longer considered the original name to be accurate due to its emphasis on monitoring alone. The body also published a new strategy, expanding the scope of its services.

The new name and brand integrity were unanimously approved by members at the association’s general meeting in Vancouver in October. The meeting coincided with the 2022 World Lottery Summit. Earlier this year, the Lithuanian Gaming Supervisory Authority became the latest member of ULIS. The regulator has had a cooperation agreement with the body since May 2018 but has now become an associate member.