US Senate Judiciary Committee to hold hearing on sports betting

The hearing next week is likely to discuss the proposed SAFE Bet Act.

US.- The federal Senate Committee on the Judiciary has announced a hearing on American sports betting for December 17. Titled “America’s high-stakes bet on legalised sports gambling,” the hearing is likely to see discussion of the proposed Supporting Affordability and Fairness with Every Bet Act, or SAFE Bet Act.

The committee is chaired by senator Dick Durbin. Of the 21 members, 12 are senators in states with legalised sports betting. They include Richard Blumenthal, co-author of the SAFE Bet Act, which is intended to reduce gambling addiction and gambling-related harms and establish minimum federal standards for sports betting advertisements and the use of artificial intelligence.