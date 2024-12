Kansas sports betting handle rises in November

The total handle beat the previous record set in October.

US.- Kansas’s sports betting handle was $290.9m in November. A new record for the state, the handle was up from the previous best of $275.9m set in October. The handle in November 2023 was $260.9m.

Some $279m was wagered online and $11.9m in retail. Sports betting revenue was $25.5m, up 185.9 per cent year-on-year and 412.2 per cent from October. Online revenue was $24.7m, up 201.5 per cent from the same period in 2023 ($8.2m), while retail sports betting revenue was $873,172, up 15.8 per cent.

There are six online operators and four retail sportsbooks in the state. DraftKings led the online market, accepting $128m in wagers and recording $11.7m in net revenue. FanDuel registered $86.5m in wagers and $8.9 in revenue, while BetMGM posted $26.2m and $1.7m in revenue. ESPNBet registered $12.3m in wagers and $786,023 in revenue.

Hollywood Casino accepted $9.1m in wagers and a net revenue of $568,087, and Kansas Star Casino posted $1.5m in handle and $261,313 in revenue.