New rules for gambling sponsorship in sports to begin in Belgium

The Belgian Gambling Commission has reminded operators about new rules applying to gambling logos.

Belgium.- The Belgian gambling regulator Kansspelcommissie (KSC) has reminded operators of new restrictions on gambling sponsorship in sports, which will apply from January 1 2025. Sports clubs may not accept sponsorship or advertising deals with gambling operators and must not display logos of gambling operators on the front of sportswear or on any surface area of over 75cm².

Sponsorship and advertising for companies not directly involved in providing gambling but who have associations with such brands will also now come under the Gambling Act 1999 even if the advertising does not promote gambling. This covers foundations, supporter networks, online broadcast channels and websites and apps with information about matches. Gambling logos may still appear in material for such entities but must respect the rules on size.

The update is the latest in a series of regulator changes that have increased restrictions on gambling in Belgium over the past two years. In September, Belgium raised the minimum age for all gambling except the lottery from 18 to 21. It’s only the second country in the EU which imposes a minimum age of 21 for gambling, the other being Greece.

However, the Belgian Association of Gaming Operators (BAGO) has issued a warning about the extent of online gambling among minors on unlicensed websites. It commissioned research that shows that young men in particular are using unlicensed sites to avoid age restrictions.