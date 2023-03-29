Lithuanian Gaming Control Authority joins ULIS

The regulator is the latest member of what was formerly the GLMS.

Lithuania.- The Lithuanian Gaming Control Authority has become the latest member of United Lotteries for Integrity in Sports (ULIS), formerly the Global Lottery Monitoring System (GLMS). The regulator has had a cooperation agreement with the body since May 2018 but has now become an associate member.

Members of the ULIS exchange information on suspicious sports betting patterns in order to tackle match-fixing and protect integrity in sport and the gambling sector.

Gaming Control Authority director Virginijus Dauksys said: “The two organisations share the same objectives, values, and commitment to tackle the phenomenon of match-fixing. The data and information we receive from ULIS helps us to look carefully into the different sport events taking place in our country and it can be used as an important element of our investigations at the national level.”

The GLMS rebranded under the new name of ULIS last year after a survey found that its member no longer considered the original name to be accurate due to its emphasis on monitoring alone. The body also published a new strategy, expanding the scope of its services.

The new name and brand integrity were unanimously approved by members at the association’s general meeting in Vancouver in October. The meeting coincided with the 2022 World Lottery Summit.

It said: “The new identity has a dynamic look and feel, is memorable and meaningful to all stakeholders. The acronym ‘ULIS’ articulates a clear and differentiating proposition for united lotteries in the continuing mission of ensuring the integrity of sports in a global, non-profit, multi-stakeholder network.”