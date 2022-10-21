GLMS rebrands as United Lotteries for Integrity in Sports

The rebrand is intended to “communicate better what the association stands for”.

Switzerland.- The Global Lottery Monitoring System (GLMS) has rebranded its corporate identity as United Lotteries for Integrity in Sports (ULIS). It says the rebrand intends to “communicate better what the association is and stands for” and to reflect a “significant transformation” in its activities.

The new name and brand integrity were unanimously approved by members at the association’s general meeting in Vancouver this week. The meeting coincided with the 2022 World Lottery Summit also taking place in Vancouver.

ULIS plans to expand the scope of its services and change the way lotteries, sports organisations and regulatory and law enforcement agencies perceive it.

It said: “The new identity has a dynamic look and feel, is memorable and meaningful to all stakeholders. The acronym ‘ULIS’ articulates a clear and differentiating proposition for united lotteries in the continuing mission of ensuring the integrity of sports in a global, non-profit, multi-stakeholder network.”

A survey found that ULIS members believed the GLMS name no longer reflected the body, with the association’s positioning and strategy having evolved from monitoring alone to include a global ecosystem of services, from training and education to networking, events and knowledge building.

GLMS President Ludovico Calvi said: “This is a fantastic achievement that will promote and give a clear understanding of our services and products to the different audiences with whom we interact.

“ULIS, as a new branding design, conveys a powerful message that the lottery world is united to safeguard the integrity of sport competitions.

“The new identity is a result of a thoughtfully constructed strategy that is being implemented by the general secretary Luca Esposito.”

GLMS reported that it sent its members 300 suspicious betting alerts and notifications in the first quarter of the year. That’s a slight drop against the 323 reported in the same three months in 2021.

The majority of alerts, 243, were raised before sporting events began, while 12 were raised during play and 45 after events had finished. Most – 185 – were green notifications, which warn of suspicious movements with odds that could be explained later.

The GLMS‘ 2021 annual activity report on its intelligence unit’s work noted 1,402 alerts in the 12 months, an increase from 1,113 suspicious betting alerts in 2020. It noted that the year included major events such as the UEFA 2020 Championships, the Tokyo Olympic Games and the inaugural FIFA Men’s Arab Cup.