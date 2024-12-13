Tennessee sports betting handle reaches new record in November

The handle increased by 16.1 per cent from November 2023.

US.- Tennessee’s sports betting gross handle was $594.4m in November. That’s after $4.2m worth of adjustments. The handle was up 16.1 per cent year-on-year and set a new record for the state, surpassing the previous high set in October by 8.6 per cent.

According to figures released by the Tennessee Sports Wagering Council (TSWC), the 12 mobile betting platforms that are live in the state paid a record $11m in taxes.

Only online sports betting is allowed in Tennessee. The TSWC does not publish figures for sports betting revenue, nor does it break down monthly performance by operator or sport. The sportsbooks that are live in Tennessee are: BetMGM, FanDuel, Caesars, Fanatics, DraftKings, Hard Rock Bet, ESPN BET, Action 247, Betly, Wagr, ZenSports and Bally Bet, which was the most recent to launch in the state.