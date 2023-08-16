U.S. commercial gaming revenue hits record $16.07bn in Q2

The commercial gaming industry posts the 10th consecutive quarter of revenue growth.

Press release.- U.S. commercial gaming continued its long run of consecutive quarterly revenue growth in the second quarter, hitting a Q2 record of $16.07 bn, according to the American Gaming Association’s (AGA) Commercial Gaming Revenue Tracker. The total outpaced Q2 2022 by 8.1 per cent and marked the 10th consecutive quarter of annual growth for the commercial gaming industry.

Q2 2023 is the second-highest grossing quarter in industry history, topped only by Q1 2023, making H1 2023 the commercial gaming industry’s strongest half ever. The $32.71 bn in commercial gaming revenue generated in the first six months of 2023 tracks 11.9 per cent ahead of the same period last year.

The industry’s strong performance has resulted in an estimated $7.28 bn in direct gaming tax revenue for state and local governments through the first six months of the year. Pacing 12.9 per cent ahead of last year, 2023 is on pace to generate more gaming tax revenue than any previous year.

AGA president and CEO Bill Miller said: “While commercial gaming is on track for an unprecedented third consecutive year of record revenue, the lasting impact we’re making on our communities through this record growth is even more impressive.”

While land-based gaming continues to account for more than three-quarters of total commercial revenue, the industry’s year-over-year growth is being driven by the online sports betting and iGaming sectors.

Q2 revenue from land-based slots, table games and retail sports betting totalled $12.38 bn, a slight increase (+0.9 per cent) compared to the previous year. Meanwhile, revenue from online gaming rose 43.1 per cent year-over-year in Q2 to $3.68 bn, in part driven by the introduction of mobile sports betting in Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts and Ohio within the past year.

Combined online and land-based sports betting revenue totalled $2.3 bn in Q2 2023, an industry record for any second quarter and a 56.6 per cent year-over-year increase. Meanwhile, online casino gaming tied Q1 for its highest-grossing quarter ever, generating $1.48 bn in revenue, up 22.5 per cent over Q2 2022.

Across the country, 23 of 34 commercial gaming jurisdictions that were operational one year ago saw increased Q2 revenue from 2022.

“These results are a clear indication that our post-pandemic recovery wasn’t a fluke: the gaming sector continues to thrive, and when we do well, our communities do well,” continued Miller.

“To sustain this momentum, the AGA will continue enlisting more allies in our fight against the illegal market, bolstering responsible gaming, and building a business environment that allows our innovative industry to bring world-class entertainment to adults across America.”

See also: AGA: US commercial GGR for May up 6% annually