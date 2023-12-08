Two companies join Danish industry association

Playtech and Evolution have joined Spillebranchen.

Denmark.- Playtech and Evolution have become the latest companies to join Spillebranchen, an industry organisation for gambling providers of betting and online casino to the Danish market. The body aims to share best practice in the industry.

Spillebranchen encourages cooperation between businesses and regulatory authorities to foster a responsible, sustainable gaming market. Its members include bet365, Betsson, Betfair, Danske Licens Spil, Entain, Kindred Group, LeoVegas and Mr Green.

Spillebranchen said: “The inclusion of gaming providers such as Playtech and Evolution not only diversifies our membership, but also strengthens our voice in efforts to promote a fair, transparent and responsible gaming environment.

“Their expertise and insight will be invaluable as we work together to shape the future of online gambling in Denmark and abroad. We look forward to the opportunities this partnership presents and look forward to a fruitful collaboration that benefits our members, the industry and the countless individuals who enjoy gambling responsibly.”

New Danish gambling information website

Meanwhile, the Danish gambling regulator Spillemyndigheden has announced the launch of StyrPåSpillet.dk, a new public information portal. The website provides information on issues around gambling, including compulsive gaming.

The website includes content for parents and teachers designed to help inform young people about safer gambling and how to identify compulsive gambling behaviour. The regulator said that primary and lower secondary school teachers would find teaching materials that can be used directly from the website for students aged 13-15.