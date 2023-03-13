Trueplay to share expertise in boosting loyalty at SiGMA Eurasia 2023

This year’s SiGMA Eurasia Summit takes place in Dubai, 14-16 March, gathering industry professionals to network and discuss the latest tech and innovations.

Press release.- Trueplay is one of the promising tech companies that will share its experience in providing Tokenized Loyalty Programs for iGaming. Alex Antsyferov, CBO at Trueplay, will be a speaker at the discussion “Web 3.0 Enterprise Solutions: Why And How Big Players Are Coming In”, which will be held on March 14, 11:25-11:45, at Ikigai & GameFi Stage within the framework of Web 3.0 Solutions & Strategies panel.

Alex Antsyferov will talk about the Trueplay experience in adapting Web 3 and how the company radically changes an approach to loyalty in the iGaming industry and beyond.

Alex Antsyferov, CBO at Trueplay, said: “We started developing our product in 2018, so by now Trueplay team is a breakthrough in taking all the Web 3 opportunities for improving loyalty and raising the interest among big players in the sector.”

Trueplay is a tech company that turns over digital industries by tokenizing and moving businesses to Web 3, making it safe and easy. The focus is creating a solid ground for businesses to communicate in the Web 3 format with main stakeholders – partners, customers, and users.

Trueplay has developed unparalleled loyalty programs for businesses that want to exceed. The product not only steps forward to blockchain implementation but boosts user retention, which is a big challenge in the industry.

The retention metrics show a five times increase in six months among casinos that integrated Trueplay into their gaming platforms.