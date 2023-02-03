Trueplay drops staking NFT collection for ICE London attendees

Some of the owners will get $1000 equivalent to stake NFT.

The company will drop the Gambling Dogs NFT collection for ICE London attendees.

Press release.- ICE London starts February 7, bringing together iGaming professionals from all over the world to define trends and show innovations for the upcoming year.

Among the participants is Trueplay, providing Tokenized Loyalty Programs for casinos. Along with the presentation of the new features, the company will drop the Gambling Dogs NFT collection for attendees. If you’re visiting the expo and interested in getting one, read how below.

Why you need Gambling Dog

Gambling Dogs is an NFT collection by Trueplay, released at OpenSea. Each dog has a unique style – breed, piercing, hairstyle, facial expression, etc. But all of them are united by the rebellious spirit of industry changers. What’s cool about the collection is that some of the owners will get $1000 equivalent to stake NFT with up to 70 per cent APY returns on the Trueplay website.

The company issues the NFTs to its partners, C-levels, and attendees of significant industry events. Recently Trueplay has announced that nominees at IGB Affiliate Awards 2023 will also get a barking prize.

“In such a way, we’ve decided to empower and strengthen the gambling community, and create a networking of NFT dog owners to share experience, upskill, and have fun, of course”, says Alex Antsyferov, chief business officer at Trueplay.

How to get NFT at ICE 2023

To claim the Gambling Dog, you should get a physical badge from Trueplay with a picture of your future digital asset. First, sign up at the Gambling Dogs page, and then come for the badge from the Trueplay team: 7-9 February, ExCel London, stand S9-360. After receiving the badge, you’ll claim the digital version of the dog and join the Gambling Dogs community to stay updated about staking your NFT.