Trueplay spots key trends of ICE London: “We see demand for loyalty”

Press release.- In February, ExCel London played host to one of the most thrilling events in the iGaming industry – ICE London. Participants at this event were presented with an opportunity to exchange their experiences and developments, forge new productive connections, and stay up-to-date with the latest innovations.

Alex Antsyferov, chief business officer at Trueplay, wraps up the results of the exhibition in a report on the current trends in the iGaming industry along with its main challenges of the forthcoming years.

Course on Tokenization

“Trueplay attended ICE to present its tokenized loyalty programs for casinos. Our goal is to deliver accessible software linking Web 2 casino platforms with Web 3 and support brands that want to keep up with the times, so we were pleased to notice a surge of curiosity about our product.

“This year’s ICE showed a marked increase in interest in tokenization. Nine of ten casinos on the market are already accepting crypto. The last year brought us new players and crypto processing providers.

“A lot of brands are trying to follow big players, that have been tokenizing themselves for the last few years. And this is where the current crypto and iGaming market is heading rapidly.

“It is a positive sign for us compared to the tendencies of four-five years ago when the lack of awareness about blockchain technology and its fantastic opportunities still was a stumbling block to progress in the industry. Back then Trueplay started to develop the crypto-based product because we didn’t have any doubts it would bang in the nearest future.

“Today we have evidence that our calculations were accurate and Trueplay hits just right on time to bring impressive results – we are already processing a pile of requests to kickstart new integrations.”

Demand for Loyalty

“The next important trend is a high demand for effective loyalty programs. Although the mass adoption of crypto, many betting projects still come across user retention problems.

“It is clear that just updating the payment solution doesn’t work on the brand’s attractiveness. Now crypto payment is rather taken for granted, regarding the processes in other digital industries. If you don’t accept crypto today, consider you’re out of the game, no offence.

“What users expect is a total gamification of their experience through a gaming platform. What casino operators expect is to find the best possible solution for their existing business model to retain users and improve KPIs. It is a matter of much deeper crypto integration into a project. In this perspective, our product fulfils the market demand and is still unparalleled in carving our niche.

“Trueplay solves all the above-mentioned challenges with tokenized loyalty programs that boost user retention up to 5.2 times in six months, according to our partner’s metrics. The mechanics are that we help a casino issue its own branded token at the initial stage. Next, we launch the loyalty programs called Hold to Earn and Play to Earn, allowing a casino to share a percentage of its GGR pool with players.

“Users get tokens from a casino as a reward for playing. They can also stake tokens for a certain amount of time and multiply their reward by coming back to the platform.

“Furthermore, casino users who are already staking their crypto on different platforms and DeFi protocols lead us to the conclusion that by issuing a token a casino can attract even more liquidity from its users.”

Where Trueplay heads in 2023

“Our goal number one for this year is to grow both in software quality and integration quantity. This year we came up to ICE with a bunch of new features, smoothing and enriching both user and operator experience.

“These are referral programs, notification services, and social network modules. Also, Trueplay is available in 15 languages. Ahead is connecting MetaMask or other wallet login, NFT avatars, loot box feature and user tournaments, and much more.

“As a supervisor service company, we aim to tokenize casino brands that operate across the European market, including Curacao-licensed platforms.

“We target the African market, because we consider it a perspective player right now, and growing sharply in the betting and mobile applications markets.”