Roulette is one of the most versatile casino games, which is a big reason why it attracts millions of players worldwide. Triple zero roulette is one of the game’s newest versions, and it differentiates significantly from other types of roulette. Since you’ll see the game in many Las Vegas casinos, knowing how to play it is a good idea.

In this guide, you’ll learn everything you need to know about triple zero roulette. You’ll find out about the house edge for this game, along with what the wheel layout is like. We’ll also provide some strategies to help you increase your chances of winning.

What Is Triple Zero Roulette?

Triple zero roulette is a type of roulette that derives its name from the fact that you’ll find 0, 00, and 000 on the wheel. The variation of roulette originates from Las Vegas and started in the late 2010s at the Venetian. Since then, however, other venues throughout Sin City have adopted a similar layout.

Triple zero roulette has a couple of key differences compared to other versions of roulette. The first is that the house edge is different from what you’ll find in other editions of the game. On top of that, the layout is slightly different. Most of the other rules are similar, and the objective doesn’t change compared to other versions of roulette.

Triple Zero Roulette Wheel Layout

The triple zero wheel in roulette has three different “zero” sections. One has 0, the other has 00, and the third has 000. Triple zero roulette wheels have 39 numbers; in addition to the three zeros, they go from one to 36. That part is the same as other American roulette tables, so your skills will be transferable if you’ve already played other versions of the game.

See also: Roulette Payouts, All the answers to your questions about this

Triple Zero Roulette Payouts

Many of the triple zero roulette payouts are the same as in other forms of roulette. If you win a bet where you wager on a single number, you’ll get paid out at 35/1. This can be quite lucrative, depending on how much you bet, but it’s also quite difficult to get right. Your returns would be higher if it wasn’t for the house edge, but as you’ll soon find out, those exist.

What does this mean, then?

Well, in simple terms, you get $36 if you place $1 and win. This involves your $1 stake and a profit of $35. Naturally, your payout would increase if you spent more money – but the risk also increases even if the odds stay the same.

We’ll speak more about odds shortly, but for now, let’s focus on the specific payout you’d receive when wagering $1 on different aspects of triple zero roulette. The most essential ones to note are as follows:

Two number bet: $18 ($1 stake + $17 profit)

Three numbers: $12 ($1 stake + $11 profit)

Four numbers: $9 ($1 stake + $8 profit)

Six numbers: $6 ($1 stake + $5 profit)

18 numbers: $2 ($1 stake + $1 profit)

As mentioned before, you can place more money on each of your bets if possible.

Triple Zero Roulette Odds

Triple zero roulette odds are quite easy to understand once you know the payouts. You now know, having read the previous section, how much money you can expect to get in return for your stakes. We’ll keep things short here, and your different odds for each bet are as follows:

One number: 35/1

Two numbers: 17/1

Three numbers: 11/1

Four numbers: 8/1

Six numbers: 5/1

18 numbers: 1/1 (also known as evens/EVS)

House Edge and Tips for Triple Zero Roulette

Triple zero roulette has received a lot of popularity among people visiting Las Vegas, and it has also spread to New York. But while many people are playing this version of roulette, a lot of people are also not very happy with its increasing prominence. One of the main reasons is that the house edge is higher than other versions of roulette, and it’s also higher than forms of American roulette – even though those are already bigger than European roulette.

The house edge in triple zero roulette is 7.69% in most cases on a basic level. In comparison, double zero roulette has a 5.26% house edge (which, in and of itself, is already quite high but not as high as some other casino games). For this reason, your potential payouts with each bet are lower than they otherwise would be.

Since roulette is a game of chance more than it is skill-based, it can be quite difficult to beat the house. However, because there is an element of skill involved, you can do a couple of things to enhance your chances of winning.

See also: How to Bet on Roulette, The Ultimate Guide

Understand the Different Types of Bets in Roulette

We’ll cover some of the most common types of bets in roulette shortly, but understanding the different options you have will make it much easier to wager accordingly. You will also then have the flexibility to adapt to different situations and determine when you should try something different.

No bet is foolproof, but knowing how to adapt will make it much easier to get more out of your games.

Play Other Forms of Roulette First

As is the case with any other casino game, having a background understanding will make it much easier to transfer your skills across different variations. One of the good things about triple zero roulette is that the basic rules are very similar to other forms of the game. So, while the house edge is higher, you can still use these.

Many casinos have roulette wheels with one or two zeros, so you should start with these if possible. When you feel comfortable with those, you can then delve into triple zero roulette with more confidence. If you aren’t in Vegas yet, you can always consider playing online if digital casino games are legal in your jurisdiction.

Look for Casinos With Potentially a Lower House Edge

While the house edge is pretty consistent with triple zero roulette, it’s still worth looking to see if you can find some venues with a lower house edge than what’s normal. You will still need some skills and luck to win at triple zero roulette, but at the very least, this will make it a little easier to achieve success.

Strategically Allocate Your Money

One of he biggest mistakes that beginner roulette players make is that they spend all of their money too quickly. If you want to maximize your chances of winning at triple zero roulette, you need to think a bit more strategically about how you place your bets. Many casinos will have minimum spending limits, so you should also keep this in mind.

Think about how much money you can allocate to your triple zero roulette sessions. Once you know that, you should then consider how many rounds you’d like to play for. When you know those two things, you’ll make it much easier to stay in the game for longer. Expecting big wins straight away isn’t a reasonable strategy.

Strategies for Triple Zero Roulette

Now that you know some of the ways that you can increase your chances of winning with triple zero roulette in general, let’s look at some strategies you can implement for playing this game.

Street Bet

When using the street bet, you’ll wager on three successive numbers. These can be anywhere on the table, and you should ideally try to keep further away from any of the three zeros. If you win a street bet in roulette, you’ll be paid out at odds of 11/1.

Red or Black?

Red or black is one of the most common bets in roulette, and it’s also pretty easy to understand. As the name suggests, you will bet on whether you think the ball will land on a red or blue number. It doesn’t matter which number you get, as long as it’s on one of these colors.

Differences Between Triple Zero Roulette and Double Zero Roulette

Triple zero and double zero roulette are almost identical, and there are only a few core differences. The first is that you have 0 and 00 on double zero roulette, and 0, 00, and 000 on triple zero roulette.

Triple Zero Roulette Rules

Many of the rules with triple zero roulette are very similar to other forms of roulette. The fundamental rules are that you wager on the outcome(s) you think will happen, and if you win, you receive a payout based on the odds relevant to what you picked.

When playing triple zero roulette, you’ll play on a table with 39 slots. You should also note that unless you’ve bet on the zero(s), you’ll automatically lose if you haven’t bet on these.

Everything You Need to Know About Triple Zero Roulette

Triple zero is a new form of roulette, but you’ll find it almost everywhere in Las Vegas. With that in mind, it makes complete sense to know how to play it (or at least what the rules are). The basic things you need to know are pretty straightforward, and you’ll find very few variations between triple zero roulette and other forms of the game. However, the key things to know are the amount of numbers on the table and the different house edges.

While some people have expressed their dislike for triple zero roulette, you might want to consider playing it if you’re in a place where it’s offered. You can try different bets to increase your chances of winning, and it’s also possible to be more strategic with your approach – though you’ll still need to have an element of luck.

Having read this guide, you should now have a better understanding of how to play triple zero roulette. All that’s now left for you to do is determine whether you’d like to play this, and if you would, to find a place that offers it.

See also: The Best Roulette Strategy, How to Win at Roulette