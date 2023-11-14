Roulette is one of those table games that many people have heard of, even if they’ve never played it before. The term has been used in several aspects of popular culture, such as “Russian Roulette” being a reference to actions perceived as risky by others. While you may well have a sense of familiarity with roulette, that will not necessarily transfer over to when you try playing the game. Because of this, knowing how to bet on roulette is essential.

Betting on roulette is somewhat straightforward in and of itself. However, you should consider that there are several types of roulette bets you can place – and knowing at least a few of these is essential. The nature of roulette means that you will end up in a whole host of situations, and knowing just one way to wager will limit your chances of potentially winning a payout.

If you’re not sure about where to start with betting on roulette, fear not. Today, we shall aim to equip you with the most important information you need about successfully betting on roulette. We’ll cover individual bet types, along with highlighting what the best bet in roulette is in many situations.

You will also discover a wide range of things you need to consider when betting on roulette, meaning that you’ll be able to maximize your experience.

How Do You Bet on Roulette?

Before we look at the different types of bets you can place in roulette, knowing how to bet on roulette in and of itself is essential. To place a bet in roulette, you first need to place the chips on the part of your table where you think that your bet will land.

Once you’ve placed your bets on the roulette table, the dealer will take your chips. After that, they will spin the wheel. Should the result be what you wagered on, you’ll receive a payout based on the odds.

At most roulette tables, you will have a minimum and maximum bet. We’ll talk more about these later, but for now, you should note that these amounts will vary depending on where you wager.

How Does Roulette Betting Work?

Roulette betting is quite easy to understand. As we mentioned before, you will choose what you want to wager on while playing the game. Then, you win or lose based on the outcome of the dealer’s spin. The dealer cannot spin the wheel until someone has placed a bet.

Beyond the simple aspects, though, it’s important to think about the intricacies of roulette betting. There is no one type of bet that you can place; instead, you’ll need to think about the current situation in your game and adapt accordingly. You can choose from two main types of bets:

Inside bets: These bets involve you placing wagers on the inner parts of the table.

Outside: These are the opposite of inside bets. So, you will instead place wagers based on the outer parts of the table.

Again, we’ll talk more about both of these in due course. Within both major bet types, you’ll find a variety of different betting options.

What Is the Max Bet on Roulette?

“Max bet” means “maximum bet”, and that amount will vary depending on the place you wager. In many cases, the absolute maximum that you can wager is $5,000; for most people, that is much more than will normally be required when playing the game.

In some cases, however, the maximum bet can be higher. For example, some casinos let you place $10,000+ if you want to. The obvious caveat is that you should be able to afford whatever you wager, and most people will not need to bet that much.

Besides maximum bets, it’s also a good idea to think about minimum bets. Most casinos offering roulette also have a rule related to this, and in many instances, you’ll need to wager a minimum of $5. It’s worth doing some additional research to ensure that you find the right casino for your roulette betting limits – and that goes for both online and offline players.

What Should You Bet on in Roulette?

Having read to this point, you should have a pretty good idea of the basics related to betting in roulette. We’ve covered how to place a wager, along with what the maximum bet is. On top of that, we’ve touched upon the two main types of betting, preparing you for more in-depth discussions about the micro-types of bets later in this guide. So, what should you bet on in roulette?

The answer is that it depends. It’s a good idea to consider your current skill level and diversify the types of bets you place gradually. If you’re a complete beginner, you’re much better off wagering on individual numbers or easy-to-understand variations.

However, you might sometimes notice opportunities where others may not. In these cases, it can be a good idea to think about possible alternative wagers that you’ve not tried before.

What Is a Street Bet in Roulette?

Let’s now talk about specific types of bets in roulette, starting with the street bet. The street bet is also known as a row bet, and it’s quite easy to understand. In simple terms, you choose three successive numbers across a single row.

The numbers you choose don’t matter. So, for example, you can choose 4-6 if you want. When you place a street bet, you combine three bets in one – meaning that the odds are 11/1. If the wheel lands on any of these numbers, you’ll win a payout.

What Is the Best Bet in Roulette?

In terms of potential payouts, the best bet in roulette would be the single bet. While your chances of winning are quite low, this wager type is arguably the easiest to understand; you pick one number and if the wheel lands on it, you shall receive a payout at 35/1 odds.

35/1 is much lower than many table games, but it’s still pretty good if you manage to pull it off. The chances of you winning a one-number bet vary depending on whether you play European or American roulette, but it’s less than 3% in either case.

Betting on two numbers is the next highest-paying bet type, with 17/1 returns. Simply put, you bet on two numbers instead of one. The chances of winning are 5.4% for European roulette and 5.26% for American roulette; this is still quite low, but it’s higher than your chances if you were to place a bet on just one number.

What Types of Roulette Betting Should I Know About?

In addition to the other types of roulette betting we’ve discussed so far, we’ll also cover a broad range of other essential bet types to understand in the following subsections. Consider trying out two or three of them at once until you’re comfortable with them. Then, after doing that, you can add other betting types to your glossary.

Straight-Up

Straight-up bets are the easiest bet type to understand in roulette, and they are just another way of saying that you wager on one number. The odds of this are, as mentioned earlier, much higher than the other types of roulette betting. Nonetheless, it’s a useful place to begin if you’re interested in learning more about betting in roulette. Of course, it’s also a good idea to consider betting the minimum on this type of bet while you’re getting used to how it works.

Split Bets

Split bets are also quite common in roulette, and they are similarly quite beginner-friendly. You will bet on two numbers with this kind of bet, but you need to pick two numbers next to one another on the table. Like when you bet on two numbers in other kinds of bets, the odds are priced at 17/1 for this type of bet in roulette.

High or Low Bets

High or low betting pays out at evens (1/1), meaning that you will receive what you staked (along with your stake) if you win. Placing a high or low bet means that you wager on the upper or lower part of the table. Low numbers are up to 18, whereas 19 and above is a high number. This bet has much lower odds than some of the others in roulette, but it’s also a lot more likely to win.

Column Betting

Another popular type of betting in roulette is column betting. However, this is a bit more complex than some of the other options we’ve discussed – so you should ensure that you have a solid base before you try this type of bet.

What is column betting, though? In simple terms, your wager will cover one column. Each column sequence is in threes, and they go like this:

Column I: 1, 4, 7, 10, 13, 16, 19, 22, 25, 28, 31, 34.

Column II: 2, 5, 8, 11, 14, 17, 20, 23, 26, 29, 32, 35.

Column III: 3, 6, 9, 12, 15, 18, 31, 24, 27, 30, 33, 36.

If the result is the same as any of the numbers on the column you chose, you’ll receive a payout. These are priced at 2/1, which is a bit higher than high or low betting.

Corner Bets

Another interesting type of bet that you can try when you become more advanced is the corner bet. As you might have guessed from the name, this type of bet involves betting on one of the corners for your roulette table. This bet pays out at 8/1 if you manage to win.

Red or Black Bets

One of the classic types of betting in roulette is the red or black bet. To put things simply, you will bet on either the winning number being red or black. Unlike many of the other bets that we’ve discussed today, you do not need to bet on one or several specific numbers. The bet is evens, and you should start with this when you first visit a roulette table.

Odd or Even Bets

Odd or even bets are another easy wager type to understand. It’s quite similar to choosing red or black, but the key difference is that you’ll pick either an odd or even number. If you’re new to roulette, this is another fantastic place to start when wagering. You can then start thinking about betting on individual numbers as you become more comfortable with the rhythm of your game.

Six Line Betting

Six line betting is one of the most interesting types of wagering in roulette. The most important thing to know is that you’ll wager on six successive numbers on a roulette table. It’s worth remembering that even though these are next to each other on the table, they aren’t on the wheel – meaning that you’ll still have a spread out chance when it comes to practicalities.

If you want to place a six line bet in roulette, you’ll receive a 5/1 payout if you’re a winner.

What Should I Consider When Betting in Roulette?

Now that you know a bit more about the different types of bets in roulette, there’s a couple of other things you should think about when wagering in these types of games. The first is that European and American roulette are slightly different. If you play European roulette, you’ll notice 37 pockets. Moreover, there isn’t a double zero.

American roulette, meanwhile, has 38 pockets. And unlike the European version, there is a double zero. Your chances of winning also vary slightly depending on which type of roulette you play, but the differences aren’t overly dramatic.

You should also think about the house edge, which gives an advantage to the casino you’re playing at. For American roulette, this is 5.26%. The house edge is much lower for European roulette, at 2.7%.

A Complete Guide on Roulette Betting for Beginners

So, there you have it – a complete guide on betting in roulette for beginners. Wagering is easy in and of itself, but you should also think about the many intricacies that apply to playing this game. For example, you’ll need to pick between American and European roulette – and consider the differing house edges and chances of winning.

You should also think about the numerous types of bets you can place. These fall within the inside and outside bet categories, and you should start with the easier-to-understand options before moving on to some of the more complicated options.

Fortunately, roulette is easy to understand – so it hopefully won’t take too much time for you to grip the basics.

