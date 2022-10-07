TransAct selected to provide printing solutions for the New Sky River Casino

Sky River Casino decided to surprise its customers by opening its doors on August 16th, 2022, at midnight.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated will provide the Sky River Casino with its industry-leading Epic Edge® TITO printer in all slot machines.

Press release.- TransAct® Technologies Incorporated, a global leader in software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets, today announced that it has been selected by Sky River Casino located in Elk Grove, California to provide TransAct’s industry-leading Epic Edge® TITO printer in all slot machines within the 100,000 square foot gaming floor. Sky River Casino was developed and built for the Wilton Rancheria Tribe by Boyd Gaming who will operate their 2,000 slot machines and 80 table games.

“TransAct is ecstatic to support Sky River Casino’s commitment to giving guests a top-notch gaming experience, and the Epic Edge is the perfect fit to meet their goals,” said Bart Shuldman, CEO of TransAct Technologies.

“Sky River Casino is focused on providing the best customer experience and we selected the Epic Edge for its superior performance and features,” said Chris Gibase, Senior Vice President of Boyd Gaming.

TransAct’s Epic Edge best-in-class printer boasts an unsurpassed 300 DPI resolution for maximum ticket appearance, readability, and acceptance by bill validators. The Epic Edge is also fully equipped with USB and serial connections on a single board. The dual interfaces are an operator favourite as just one printer supports the full range of new and legacy games, reducing the need for excess printer inventory.

With seventeen unique restaurants and bars, the food lineup at Sky River Casino is like no other. What used to be an abandoned mall complex has turned into a new casino with unlimited possibilities, with plans to add a hotel and spa in the future.