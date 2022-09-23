Tracey Chernay: “G2E Las Vegas is a great way to see all our solutions in one booth”

Tracey Chernay, senior vice president, Global Casino, Gaming and Lottery at TransAct Technologies, spoke with Focus Gaming News about her expectations for G2E Las Vegas.

Exclusive interview.- Tracey Chernay, senior vice president for Global Casino, Gaming and Lottery at TransAct Technologies, granted an exclusive interview to Focus Gaming News to talk about what are customers going to find at the company’s booth at G2E Las Vegas

How are you preparing for G2E Las Vegas?

Our team have been reaching out to all our customers through social media, email blasts, and magazine ads to let everyone know we are attending G2E Las Vegas.

“We are building an exciting booth that will be a must-see for everyone attending.” Tracey Chernay, senior vice president, Global Casino, Gaming and Lottery at TransAct Technologies.

The TransAct sales team has been busy scheduling appointments for customers to come and see the latest in ticket printers as well as an exciting new feature in Epicentral. We hope to see you at booth #2423!

What will be the most attractive feature at your stand at G2E Las Vegas?

TransAct Technologies not only serves the gaming industry, but we are providing solutions within the food service industry as well, and at G2E Las Vegas this year you will see both sides of TransAct’s printing solutions come together.

Our goal is to make your Casinos Epic, and the food service industry is a large part of this. Alongside our Epic printers, we will be presenting BOHA! the best back-of-house automation system for food service in the market.

From automated food prep safety labels to temperature monitoring, BOHA! has casino restaurants back of house covered. G2E Las Vegas is a great way to see all our solutions in one booth.

Recently you presented the Epicentral Mobile Host solution. How was the operator’s feedback on these products?

Mobile Host is an exciting new solution that increases the quality of face-to-face interactions with customers by letting hosts print on-demand coupons and awards to customers while they’re playing.

Our studies have shown that a coupon interaction with a player increases ADT, increases return visits, and makes players feel more valued. Operator feedback has been overwhelmingly positive so far and we’re excited to introduce it to more casinos.

Are you preparing any new launches for 2022?

We have two new launches that we are excited to talk about. We are introducing our Epic 888, which is our newest thermal roll printer, we have designed it to be configurable to any space with an adjustable bracket and spindle which makes it the perfect choice for any game or kiosk cabinet space.

Our new Mobile Host application works alongside Epicentral to provide on-demand printing of coupons and awards directly to a player’s active slot machine, this allows players to receive instant rewards without having to wait for manager approval or pre-set triggers from the slot machine.