Tracy Cohen, TCSJOHNHUXLEY: “We are excited to showcase a wide range of innovations at ICE London 2023”

Tracy Cohen, director of marketing at TCSJOHNHUXLEY spoke with Focus Gaming News about the company’s 50th anniversary and the releases the company is preparing for ICE London 2023.

Exclusive interview.- Without a doubt, 2023 will be a pivotal year for TCSJOHNHUXLEY. The company will celebrate its 50th anniversary in a big way with the return to ICE London 2023 and for this, they are preparing a set of incredible innovations that will undoubtedly make people talk.

Tracy Cohen, director of marketing at TCSJOHNHUXLEY, caught up with Focus Gaming News to give us more details about how they are preparing for their triumphant return to one of the biggest shows in the industry.

Within the framework of the 50th anniversary, TCS stated that it is making an extra special return. What will it consist of?

2023 is a significant milestone for TCSJOHNHUXLEY as this year we are delighted to be celebrating our Golden 50th Anniversary since the company was incepted. We think being the first name in gaming for 50 years is a big deal.

We are also really excited to be returning to exhibiting at ICE for the first time in 3 years and as a result, we are launching some new and exciting ‘golden’ products that provide amusement and entertainment for players, whilst delivering benefits that include improved revenue generation, efficiencies, and security.

To mark the 50th Anniversary we will also be holding a small informal reception on the Wednesday afternoon of the show, where anyone who has had anything to do with the company, be it customers or ex-employees, are welcome to come and celebrate with us.

What does it mean for TCS has been shortlisted for the Global Gaming Awards London 2023 in the Casino Supplier of the year category and The European Casino Awards, Best New Innovative Product and Best Table Gaming Product?

It is always nice to be recognised by your peers and we are extremely proud and grateful when we are nominated for industry awards, however, the most important aspect for us is that we continually develop and evolve our portfolio to offer our customers and partners the best products and services we can. The recognition of the Awards is the cherry on top!

Why did you decide to offer free tickets to the exhibition?

ICE London is the largest and one of the most important international gaming shows in the world. We spend a lot of time and resources in being present at the show, so it’s important we ensure we make it easy for our customers to attend and come and see what we have to offer. This year, after a three-year hiatus, it’s even more important.

What will visitors find at the TCSJOHNHUXLEY stand?

We are excited to showcase a whole range of new innovations, in addition to our extensive portfolio of core products.

Some of the new offerings include Golden Sovereign – an innovative and exciting Roulette side bet for Qorex ETGs, that brings fun and entertainment to players as they try to win Golden Sovereigns that can then be staked during the normal Roulette game with the chance to win 120:1 on any straight up number.

Qorex Bartop – the latest product to be launched in the successful Qorex range. With the same striking looks as the Qorex Terminal, Qorex Bartop provides the perfect compact solution when space is at a premium.

Designed to maximise space and meet a variety of gaming requirements, Qorex Bartop can be housed in any new or existing bar counters as well as the option to be wall mounted.

Lumin8 Game Wheel – is an eye-catching digital game wheel, with multi-game functionality and a wide range of options for creating fun and unique games and promotions. With numerous combinations of pre-installed designs to choose from, there is also the option to design and upload custom symbols using the Lumin8 design software.

HiLite Cosmos – is a unique conical-shaped overhead that incorporates high-intensity LEDs to show fast winning number results, vibrant and eye-catching animated game information, as well as attract modes.

Designed for use above table games and ETG configurations, the shape of this sign allows players to clearly see the stages of the game whilst at a table or ETG and also creates a centrepiece and attraction on the gaming floor, drawing players to the areas of game play.

Plus a few more that you’ll have to wait and see at the show.

What are your expectations of the expo?

We believe this ICE is going to be one of the best. Visitor registration is trending to pre-Covid levels, and the show floor is sold out. All this coupled with our exciting new releases and our 50th Anniversary celebrations, indicate that ICE is going to be a solid gold event this year!