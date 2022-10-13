TCSJOHNHUXLEY signs global distribution agreement for Sweet 16 Blackjack

Sweet 16 Blackjack is an exciting side bet game that is played in conjunction with the traditional blackjack game.

Press release.- TCSJOHNHUXLEY recently signed a global distribution agreement with game studio HITSqwad Interactive Gaming, for its Sweet 16 Blackjack game to go into land-based casinos.

Debuting at G2E, Sweet 16 Blackjack is an exciting side bet game that is played in conjunction with the traditional blackjack game. It uses standard decks of cards and pays out if the player’s initial two cards add up to 16, with the “Sweet 16” coming from Ace of Hearts and 5 of Hearts.

There are three other pay-outs that include a Suited 16, a Same Color 16 and a Mixed Color 16. Other than for collections and pay-outs it does not slow down the game and more importantly, it also does not affect how a player would normally play Blackjack. The Min / Max bets for both Blackjack and Sweet 16 are independent and operators can set those as required.

Tristan Sjöberg, executive chairman TCSJOHNHUXLEY, commented: “Sweet 16 Blackjack is a fun and easy-to-play game, offering a unique concept to players. 16 is not the hand you normally want to be dealt in Blackjack, but in this game you most certainly do! This makes Sweet 16 a true innovation, and we are really excited to be able to offer this side-bet game to our land-based casino partners around the world.”

Charl Geyser, CEO of HITSqwad, added: “This is a milestone partnership for HITSqwad, marking our arrival in the land-based casino sector with one of the biggest names in the business, TCSJOHNHUXLEY. I am confident that the game has the potential to become one of the world’s top Blackjack games, and we look forward to working with TCSJOHNHUXLEY to get the game out into as many regulated jurisdictions as fast as possible.”

