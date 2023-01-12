TCSJOHNHUXLEY is going for gold at ICE 2023

TCSJOHNHUXLEY will also be launching some new and exciting ‘golden’ products.

2023 marks the 50th golden anniversary of TCSJOHNHUXLEY.

Press release.- ICE London 2023 sees TCSJOHNHUXLEY exhibiting once again at the world’s largest gaming event taking place from 7 – 9 February at the London ExCeL Exhibition Centre.

To mark this event, the company is making an extra special return for customers with the theme of ‘Going for Gold.’ Celebrations kick off with a pretty big ‘golden’ milestone, as 2023 marks the 50th Golden Anniversary since the company was incepted. Being ‘the first name in gaming for 50 years’ is quite a feat, so there will be a few events in and around the show celebrating this.

TCSJOHNHUXLEY will also be launching some new and exciting ‘golden’ products that provide amusement and entertainment for players, whilst delivering benefits that include improved revenue generation, efficiencies, and security. Some of these latest innovations to debut at ICE include:

Golden Sovereign – an innovative and exciting Roulette side bet for Qorex ETGs, that brings fun and entertainment to players as they try to win Golden Sovereigns that can then be staked during the normal Roulette game with the chance to win 120:1 on any straight-up number.

– an innovative and exciting Roulette side bet for Qorex ETGs, that brings fun and entertainment to players as they try to win Golden Sovereigns that can then be staked during the normal Roulette game with the chance to win 120:1 on any straight-up number. Qorex Bartop – the latest product to be launched in the successful Qorex range. With the same striking looks as the Qorex Terminal, Qorex Bartop provides the perfect compact solution when space is at a premium. Designed to maximise space and meet a variety of gaming requirements, Qorex Bartop can be housed in any new or existing bar counters as well as the option to be wall mounted.

– the latest product to be launched in the successful Qorex range. With the same striking looks as the Qorex Terminal, Qorex Bartop provides the perfect compact solution when space is at a premium. Designed to maximise space and meet a variety of gaming requirements, Qorex Bartop can be housed in any new or existing bar counters as well as the option to be wall mounted. Lumin8 Game Wheel – is an eye-catching digital game wheel, with multi-game functionality and a wide range of options for creating fun and unique games and promotions. With numerous combinations of pre-installed designs to choose from, there is also the option to design and upload custom symbols using the Lumin8 design software.

– is an eye-catching digital game wheel, with multi-game functionality and a wide range of options for creating fun and unique games and promotions. With numerous combinations of pre-installed designs to choose from, there is also the option to design and upload custom symbols using the Lumin8 design software. HiLite Cosmos – is a unique conical-shaped overhead that incorporates high-intensity LEDs to show fast winning number results, vibrant and eye-catching animated game information, as well as attract modes. Designed for use above table games and ETG configurations, the shape of this sign allows players to clearly see the stages of the game whilst at a table or ETG and also creates a centrepiece and attraction on the gaming floor, drawing players to the areas of game play.

ICE is going to be a solid gold event this year, with even more new products being debuted for the first time as well as an impressive showcase of the company’s world-class portfolio of products. To see why TCSJOHNHUXLEY is the gold standard when it comes to live gaming solutions, make sure you visit Stand S8-250.