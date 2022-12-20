TransAct senior vice president Tracey Chernay recaps on a successful 2022.

Exclusive interview.- Global supply challenges have remained an issue for many businesses that needed new hardware in 2022, but TransAct has ensured that its printers have remained available for casinos, and even launched new solutions. Focus Gaming News caught up with senior vice president Tracey Chernay for a recap.

Have you been pleased with TransAct’s reception this year?

We have been very pleased with the reception that TransAct has received this year. We describe ourselves as the global leader in software-driven technology and printing solutions and we can prove it. In the last few months, we received a $10 million order for our Epic Edge printer from a global slot provider. Our products have a great reputation in the market, which allows us to sell at such a high level. We look forward to maintaining that momentum in 2023.

How have clients been receiving the Epicentral Mobile Host solution and BOHA!?

Epicentral Mobile Host is a new solution for casinos that improves face-to-face interactions with players by allowing hosts to print real-time, on-demand coupons and awards during gameplay. Casinos can expect an improvement in their ADT, an increase in return visits, and an enhanced customer experience. Like our other products, we are confident that this new offering will deliver positive results to casinos worldwide.

BOHA! is a suite of hardware and software designed to bring the casino floor and beverage operations into the digital age. BOHA! can help food and beverage teams with automating their food prep safety labels, temperature monitoring, and more. Clients have been excited to learn about our BOHA! solution. Our goal is to make casinos epic, and part of this goal is to introduce the BOHA! solutions to casinos to take their food and beverage programs to the next level.

How about the new Epic 888?

The Epic 888 is our new thermal roll printer that is perfect for any game or kiosk cabinet space with an adjustable bracket and spindle and with a serial and USB dual interface for easy integration. Our clients are excited about the upcoming release of our new printer, and if clients would like another look at our newest printer, come see us at ICE 2023 booth #N2-300!

Looking forward, is there anything that casino or sports betting kiosk clients have been asking for?

The biggest need is for available printers to keep the casino floor going. With the challenges that every company has had to face with supply chain issues, TransAct Technologies has been able to perform and deliver printers despite the challenges others have faced.

What do you think will be the main challenges for the industry in the next year?

As the industry moves into the 2023 year, the challenge remains to fulfil the demand for printers for the market. For any casino that is experiencing this issue, TransAct Technology is here for you. Our Epic Edge printer continues to be available and can have peace of mind knowing that when a casino receives an Epic printer, they are getting the best printer on the market.