Top 20 Slots in Europe: July’s thrilling spinners unveiled

Top 20 slots in Europe for July 2023: “Book of Dead”, “Gates of Olympus” and “Big Bass Bonanza” lead the pack.

Special report.- In the ever-changing world of online gaming, slots continue to captivate European players. During the month of July, a wide variety of titles took centre stage, leaving both seasoned enthusiasts and newcomers alike thrilled by the excitement of virtual spins.

Against this backdrop, iGaming Tracker compiled a list of the 20 most popular slots in the European market in July. The list is part of a comprehensive analysis covering 12,691 games, 2,280 pages, 423 sites and 25 countries.

Leading the pack is the timeless favourite “Book of Dead,” a creation of Play’n GO, which has demonstrated its lasting allure once again. Following closely is “Gates of Olympus” by Pragmatic Play, exemplifying the studio’s prowess in delivering gripping gaming experiences.

“Big Bass Bonanza,” another entrancing offering from Pragmatic Play, confidently secures its place as the third standout in this prestigious lineup while the iconic “Starburst,” a masterpiece from Evolution – Netent, continues to mesmerize with its cosmic charm, holding its own amidst the dynamic gaming landscape.

The ranking also reveals Play’n GO’s “Legacy of Dead” has made an impressive upward stride since the previous month, securing a more elevated position within the ranking. Pragmatic Play’s “Sweet Bonanza” may have slipped down a notch, but its magnetic appeal remains intact.

Venturing further into the lineup, we encounter the enchanting narrative of “Book of Ra Deluxe” by Greentube and the enigmatic allure of Blueprint’s “Eye of Horus.” Pragmatic Play’s “Big Bass Splash” leaves an indelible mark, while Synot’s “Respin Joker,” a fresh entrant, makes an immediate impact with its retro charm.

Despite a slight decline in standing, “Lucky Ladys Charm Deluxe” by Greentube continues to hold players captive. Pragmatic Play’s “Big Bass Amazon Xtreme” escalates a remarkable five places, seizing the spotlight with its aquatic adventure.

Meanwhile, “Bigger Bass Bonanza,” another gem from Pragmatic Play, witnesses a modest dip, and the “Big Bass Bonanza Megaways” soars a staggering six places, ascending higher into the upper ranks. “Sugar Rush” and “The Dog House Megaways” also maintain their magnetism.

Amidst the surprises, the introduction of Play’n GO’s “Reactoonz” injects freshness into the ranking. Meanwhile, Games Global – Fortune Factory’s “Gold Blitz” experiences a minor descent of six places, showcasing the dynamic shifts that characterize the world of slots.

Finally, favourites such as Evolution – Big Time Gaming’s “Bonanza” and Pragmatic Play’s “Wolf Gold” continue to captivate audiences and close out this top 20 with engaging slots that appeal to a large number of enthusiasts.

How the ranking works

Games are ranked by their position throughout the month over 400 regulated online casinos throughout 25 regulated countries in Europe. This month there were over 12,000 casino slots in the ranking calculations.

iGaming Tracker tracks each casino page every day over the month and tracks which game occupies each position. Then, they weigh each position, so the top positions on the page have a higher weight than the positions on the bottom of the page.

Likewise, the pages, sites and countries are weighted to give a fairer view of the success of casino games. ‘Table’ and ‘Live Games’ games such as Roulette and Blackjack are excluded from the rankings, as are Live Casino and Table games.