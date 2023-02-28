Greentube enhances timeless classic with Book of Ra deluxe: Win Ways

The company has enhanced its portfolio of classic games by introducing the Win Ways mechanic.

Press release.- Greentube, the Novomatic Gaming and Entertainment division, has enhanced its portfolio of classic games by introducing the Win Ways mechanic to one of its most iconic releases, Book of Ra deluxe.

The Austrian provider has boosted the immortal hit with an impressive number of ways to win, leading to the creation of a six-reel, 117,649 payline Book of Ra deluxe: Win Ways.

Featuring an additional reel directly above the main game reels, Book of Ra deluxe: Win Ways sees winning symbols removed from gameplay, allowing for chain reactions as new symbols fall into place.

Should three bonus scatter symbols land on the reels, a total of 10 free spins will automatically be awarded. Every additional bonus scatter that lands will award a further five free spins.

During the Free Games feature, one symbol is randomly selected from the Book of Ra to become an expanding symbol. Expanding symbols can cover all positions on the game reels, including those on the additional top reel.

Special bonus scatter symbols may also appear on the top reel during the Free Games feature, with three symbols awarding five additional spins and four symbols awarding 10 additional spins.

Steve Cross, director of games development and operations at Greentube, said: “The demand for our esteemed Book of Ra franchise remains unquenchable. It was only natural, therefore, for us to incorporate Book of Ra with the highly sought-after Win Ways mechanic. The team did a great job on this title and we can’t wait for players to get their hands on it.”