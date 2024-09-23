Tom Horn Gaming goes live with iGP’s iGaming Deck platform

The igaming software supplier’s full suite of games will be added to the thousands of titles available within the provider’s online casino aggregator.

Press release.- iGP, a creator and provider of igaming solutions, has welcomed igaming software supplier Tom Horn Gaming as the latest partner of its online casino aggregator iGaming Deck. With more than 15 years of industry experience, Tom Horn Gaming offers a rich portfolio of online casino games, with a dedication to providing distinct solutions that accelerate the business growth of its partners.

The supplier’s offering features proprietary slot games and exclusive third-party content. The company stated that through one single integration, operators gain access to a wide variety of unique games and products, which boost their revenues. Tom Horn Gaming’s content is now live with iGaming Deck, with all the supplier’s titles being added to the thousands of games that are currently available within the platform.

iGaming Deck delivers a fully intuitive UI through a centralised hub. The enhanced promotional tools within the platform give operators more control over how they deliver promotions and bring the action to life for their players. The cloud-based aggregator delivers unparalleled speed of delivery through its single API, while providing innovation in terms of the reporting information offered to operators around the world.

The action can be controlled via a live dashboard, meaning the user can view player history in real-time, and this offers a level of insight often lacking in legacy systems and solutions. From promotions to risk limits to game configuration, operators can be in the driving seat at a brand and player level.

Jovana Popovic Canaki, deputy CEO at iGP, said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to partner with Tom Horn Gaming; a supplier renowned for providing high-quality online casino content which I’m sure our operator partners will be extremely keen to offer to their players. iGaming Deck has been a monumental success for us since its launch last September, with more than 20 leading content providers now live with the platform. We plan to add many more partners and expand the portfolio of first-class titles going forward, and the future for the platform is looking extremely bright.”

Jovana Popovic Canaki, deputy CEO at iGP.

Ondrej Lapides, CEO of Tom Horn Gaming, added: “We are thrilled to have partnered with iGP and be part of their innovative iGaming Deck platform. This partnership strengthens our global distribution strategy, enabling us to bring our premium content to an even broader network of operators and players around the world. At Tom Horn Gaming, we are committed to delivering engaging and high-quality gaming experiences, and through iGaming Deck, we can reach new audiences while helping our partners drive success.”