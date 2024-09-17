Inesa Glazaitė, iGP: “We have a wealth of product launches and updates to share at this year’s SBC Summit”

iGP’s Chief Commercial Officer granted Focus Gaming News an exclusive interview to reflect on how the company is preparing for the SBC Summit Lisbon.

Exclusive interview.- iGP is gearing up to be part of this year’s SBC Summit. The event will take place from Tuesday, September 24 to Thursday, September 26, in Lisbon and is expected to have over 600 exhibitors and more than 25,000 industry professionals in attendance, making it one of the most important in the industry.

Before the event, Inesa Glazaitė, iGP’s chief commercial officer, spoke with Focus Gaming News about what products they will exhibit, what they expect from the expo, how their expansion plan is going, and how the signing of new agreements continues.

What are you most excited about for the SBC Summit in Lisbon?

We always relish the opportunity to showcase what we have on offer and the chance to catch up with our partners and industry friends. With up to 25,000 industry professionals expected to be in attendance, this is one of the standout events on the igaming calendar, and we want to spread the word about our offering to as many potential partners as possible.

Can you give us a sneak peek of what you will be showcasing at the event?

We are extremely excited to be at this year’s show because we have a wealth of product launches and updates which we cannot wait to share with the market.

This includes the unveiling of our crypto casino solution. Built on powerful and secure online casino software, the crypto casino will enable operators to start their own crypto casino. The operator will be able to offer a wide range of casino games that support various cryptocurrencies. Our first crypto casino partnership announcements will be made at the show.

We will also be introducing the industry to iGP Pulse; our new data reporting tool which will empower data-driven decisions with accurate daily insights. The tool is designed to provide a comprehensive overview of a brand’s performance through key metrics and interactive visualisations. Our first release, the Management Dashboard, offers a high-level summary of overall brand performance, equipping decision-makers with essential data at their fingertips.

Aside from product launches, we will have plenty more to discuss. For instance, we will be showing how we are continuing to produce sportsbook integration of the highest quality, and how we are making our comprehensive sportsbook integration solution even more powerful by announcing new, exciting features that will make our partners even more competitive.

The announcements do not end there though, as we will be welcoming more partners for our cloud-based aggregator platform, iGaming Deck.

What can you tell us about iGaming Deck?

iGaming Deck launched in September 2023 and delivers a fully intuitive UI through a centralised hub. The enhanced promotion tools within iGaming Deck give operators more control over how they deliver promotions and bring the action to life for their players. The action can be controlled via a live dashboard. From promotions to risk limits to game configuration, operators can be in the driving seat at a brand and player level.

Since its launch, iGaming Deck has integrated more than 20 renowned content providers and 500,000+ registered players. The platform now provides almost 5,000 games, and there are plenty more in the pipeline, with plans to add 7,000 more games in the coming months. We have seen 125 per cent growth in monthly players and a 91 per cent uplift in bets placed, so we’re excited about how this growth can continue.

At the SBC Summit in Lisbon, we will be announcing several new partnerships that will signify further growth for the platform following a successful first year in operation.

“Since its launch, iGaming Deck has integrated more than 20 renowned content providers and 500,000+ registered players.”

How do you plan to leverage the SBC Summit to connect with potential partners and clients?

We will be located at stand A420 on the far west side of the show floor, so to all your readers, please feel free to stop by and have a chat with our friendly and approachable team if there is anything we can help you with. Our team will be working hard throughout the show, meeting with existing partners as well as potential new ones.

While we have already mentioned several announcements we plan to make at the show, there will be no shortage of other activities going on at the stand. We will be providing an exclusive VIP lounge for both our current and prospective new partners, giving us plenty of space and comfort to talk you through how we can help your business thrive.

You can also walk away from the stand with more than you arrived with, as we will be running a series of competitions with special prizes in our entertainment zone. This includes a giveaway of a Brazilian national team football shirt signed by none other than football icon Pelé.

To mark an exciting new deal for iGP, you can also have the chance to win a non-fungible token worth up to $1,000, sponsored by one of our operator partners. The operator will be announced at the summit, so keep your eyes peeled!

To add to the list of prizes, we will be operating an exclusive gaming machine that will offer the chance to claim an array of rewards, including a Samsung bundle, an iPhone, and a luxury handbag worth €1,000.

What will be the most attractive feature at your stand at SBC Summit in Lisbon?

It is difficult to pick out one feature from those that I have already mentioned, but another attraction at our stand I should point out is a free-to-play arcade game for people to come and play as and when they please. Overall, I think we have the right mix of work and entertainment to make sure people can learn plenty about what we are offering while also enjoying the chance to meet us.

How is iGP helping operators break into more markets?

A key reason explaining why we have become such a trusted provider in the market is that we take a localised approach in each market where we help operators launch. It is imperative to adapt your offering for the player base in each particular territory in a sufficient amount of time.

The way to do this is via localised products that are tailored to players in that country, but other parts of the process can be localised as well. This can include the sign-up process, compliance procedures in each region, and customer support language.

A notable example of this is Tropicana; our template which we will launch for LatAm markets and will increase cross-sell opportunities between an operator’s sportsbook and casino.

When you’re navigating in the casino, we will deploy a sportsbook widget which will present you with a list of ongoing matches, so you can generate a payslip in one tap, without necessarily moving away from the online casino.

Similarly, the widget can show online casino offers and games while the player is using the sportsbook. Aside from that, there are targeted promotional and loyalty programs that we are building, which will encourage players to engage with multiple product lines between the verticals. This is just one example of how localisation will be beneficial to our partners.

With the rapid advancement in technology, how does iGP stay ahead of the curve in terms of innovation?

In our case, we are actually not claiming to have rewritten the rulebook, as we are focused on providing important products to the highest possible standard. Last year, our average uptime was 99.97 per cent, and we are very determined to maintain that level of performance and continue to get the basics right. The iGP Core Platform is renowned for its reliability, scalability, and efficient integration process, which then enables genuine innovation to flourish.

See also: iGP partners with First Sportsbook for Tier 1 sportsbook solution

What I will say though is that we are keen on developing the type of technology that ties in with trends in the iGaming industry, and we have to make sure we remain ahead of the curve. A pertinent example of this would be Tropicana as I mentioned above, as well as our AI-powered game recommendation engine, which we are in the process of developing. The engine will allow us to learn more about player habits and improve all our stats sources on each player. In 2023, we laid the groundwork for this, ensuring our data was organised and rich enough to be useful to our partners.

You’ve partnered with over 100 game providers. How do you select these partners, and what criteria are most important?

We want to partner with companies that match our ambition to grow and take as much market share as possible. We do not limit ourselves, as we work with various operators, well-funded startups, investors, and land-based casino operators transitioning to the online world. Whatever the partner’s needs, we want to go with them on their journey and achieve success as part of an open and dynamic collaboration. This will be no different with the partners we are set to announce at the SBC Summit, and I’m sure there will be plenty more to join in the coming months.