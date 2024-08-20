What to look out for with iGP in the upcoming SBC Summit 2024 in Lisbon

SBC Summit 2024 will take place in Lisbon from September 24-26.

Press release.- iGP team is gearing up to be part of this year’s SBC Summit. The event will take place from Tuesday, September 24 to Thursday, September 26, at Feira Internacional de Lisboa and is expected to have over 600 exhibitors and more than 25,000 industry professionals in attendance, making it one of the most important in the industry.

With over 5,000 operators expected to participate, it presents a valuable opportunity for networking and collaboration. The event is sponsored by a variety of industry partners, including iGP. “We are proud to be on the list of event sponsors this year, and we are extremely excited to be working with SBC on such a significant industry event,” the company stated.

The iGP lowdown

To let you know more about iGP, the company is a creator and provider of igaming solutions, redefining the digital gaming landscape with cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions.

They offer a versatile range of services including a platform aggregator, white-label, and managed solutions. They are recognised by their brands iGaming Platform and iGaming Deck.

Where to find iGP

The team will be located at stand A420 on the far west side of the show floor. They will be based close to the central entrance arch near the Ice Cream Bar and Lounge.

iGaming Deck announcements incoming

“When industry shows like SBC Summit come around, we are always keen to get our name out there and give people plenty of reasons to come and visit our stand; this show will certainly be no exception,” the company said.

Operationally, they are excited to make several new announcements regarding their iGaming Deck platform. To give you some background information, iGaming Deck launched in September 2023. The platform delivers a fully intuitive UI through a centralised hub. The enhanced promotion tools within iGaming Deck give operators more control over how they deliver promotions and bring the action to life for their players.

The action can be controlled via a live dashboard. From promotions to risk limits to game configuration, operators can be in the driving seat at a brand and player level.

Since launching iGaming Deck, they have announced several partnerships with some of the online casino industry’s most prominent game providers, including Betsoft Gaming, Pragmatic Play, Relax Gaming, Amigo Gaming, Peter & Sons, Playson, and Live Solutions. As a result, hundreds of websites around the world are now being powered by iGaming Deck.

According to the company, they will “have some more announcements to make about iGaming Deck at SBC Summit, so watch this space!”

Time for crypto

The iGaming Deck will also feature announcements about the launch of iGP’s crypto casino solution. The solution is built on secure online casino software and will allow operators to establish their own crypto casino within a few weeks.

With this solution, operators can provide a variety of casino games that support different cryptocurrencies. It can also be integrated with a crypto payments processing platform and wallet management system, which includes built-in analytics and risk management tools.

The focus of the solution has been on security and stability to ensure a safe and enjoyable environment for players. This project is considered one of the company’s significant achievements this year, and iGP looks forward to see it come to fruition in Lisbon.

Join iGP and network as a VIP

During the event, iGP will offer an exclusive VIP lounge for its current and potential partners, providing ample space and comfort for discussions about how the company can support their businesses. Attendees will also have the opportunity to relax at the company’s bar and enjoy complimentary drinks while listening to music played by an in-house DJ.

Prizes galore at the entertainment zone

iGP wants to give attendees something to remember, so they will be running a series of competitions with special prizes in our entertainment zone. This includes a giveaway of a Brazilian national team football shirt signed by none other than football icon Pelé. They’ve been taking the shirt with them from Rio to Sao Paulo, to SiGMA Asia in the Philippines, to iGB Live in Amsterdam, and the shirt will finally be awarded to the lucky winner in Lisbon.

To mark an exciting new deal for iGP, people can also have the chance to win a non-fungible token (NFT) worth up to $1,000, sponsored by one of their operator partners. The operator will be announced at the summit.

The prizes do not end there though. They will be operating an exclusive gaming machine that will offer the chance to claim an array of rewards, including a Samsung bundle, an iPhone and a luxury handbag worth a whopping €1,000!

Standout conferences

When looking at the conference schedule, iGP is particularly looking forward to seeing some of the discussions centring on artificial intelligence, and they’re also keeping a keen eye on anything related to crypto. These are both topics which are sure to increase in importance in the igaming industry in the coming years, and they’re certain to learn a lot from the expert speakers that will be at the show.

Don’t miss iGP

While there will be no shortage of fun going on at the stand, their primary focus is of course on talking with as many industry stakeholders as possible about what iGP’s technology can do for them.

“With announcements to be made, prizes to be won, drinks and music to enjoy, and of course the chance to catch up with industry friends, we are anticipating this year’s SBC Summit being one to remember. This is the perfect opportunity to find out about everything iGP and what we are bringing to the table,” the team stated.