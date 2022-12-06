Tipico to sponsor AEG Presents music venues in Ohio

The operator will be the exclusive sponsor in the sportsbook category.

US.- Sportsbook operator Tipico and entertainment company AEG Presents, live entertainment have signed a marketing partnership. As part of the multiyear deal, Tipico will be the exclusive sponsor in the sportsbook category for multiple AEG Presents music venues in Ohio.

The venues are KEMBA Live!, Newport Music Hall, A&R Music Bar, The Basement and the Agora Theatre & Ballroom. Tipico will also become a presenting partner of the Best Bet Concert Series, which will take place annually at select venues with 32 select concerts a year.

It will have the opportunity to use custom on-site activations and special promotions and to offer fan benefits to its customers, including exclusive sweepstakes, ticket giveaways and food and beverage items. It’s the first time AEG Presents has had a sportsbook as a sponsor.

Adrian Vella, CEO of Tipico North America, said: “Our research revealed that our customers are almost as passionate about attending concerts and music festivals as they are about watching and betting on their favorite sports. Our new customers can enjoy exclusive benefits at venues such as KEMBA Live! and Agora Theatre.”

Andrew Klein, managing director, AEG Global partnerships, added: “We are very excited to welcome Tipico as our exclusive sponsor in the sportsbook category at our music venues in Ohio. Together, we look forward to continuing to bring unparalleled live music and entertainment experiences as well as unique on-site perks to the local residents we both serve across the Ohio region.”

Ohio will launch regulated sports wagering on January 1, 2023. Governor Mike DeWine signed legislation to allow sports betting following approval of House Bill 29 by the House and Senate last December. Tipico has launched early sign-up offers as have several other operators.