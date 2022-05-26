TheScore launches responsible gambling campaign

The Netherlands’ regulated igaming market is due to launch on October 1.

The Canadian sports betting operator has launched a new campaign named Bet Mode Responsibly.

Canada.- TheScore has launched a new responsible gambling campaign in Canada. Bet Mode Responsibly is part of theScore’s existing Bet Mode marketing campaign. It features appearances from comedian Susie Essman, actor Rex Lee and television personality Gerry Dee.

The company is promoting theScore Bet’s Smarter Betting Hotline at 1-888-SCOR-BET. The campaign was built with the support of the Responsible Gambling Council (RGC) and the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG).

Aubrey Levy, senior vice president for marketing and content at theScore, said: “Responsible gaming and player education is embedded into our entire operation and it was important to us to roll out a dedicated RG campaign in connection with our Ontario launch.

“While helping those with gambling problems is a core component of a responsible gaming program, RG is also about educating the market at large on how to keep gaming fun and playing responsibly.

Levy said the company wanted to offer a campaign with a different approach. He added: “As with our overall campaign, we wanted to deliver that message in a way that is authentic and engaging, resulting in this campaign taking a different approach from the more traditional RG communications people are used to seeing,” he said.

“Utilizing our well-known Bet Mode characters, we’re aiming to promote RG and player education in an interactive and entertaining way. We applaud the AGCO and iGO for making responsible gaming a cornerstone of Ontario’s regulated market and we intend to be at the forefront of RG education and promotion in our home province.”

Responsible Gambling Council CEO Shelley White commented: “RGC commends theScore Bet’s commitment to responsible gambling and supporting player education. Through this campaign theScore Bet is highlighting the importance of using safer play strategies in an innovative way.”

TheScore Bet signs partnership with Toronto Blue Jays

In April, TheScore Bet signed a 10-year partnership with baseball team the Toronto Blue Jays to become the team’s exclusive gaming partner. TheScore Bet has exclusive marketing rights across sports betting, casino, online casino and fantasy sports.

It will create a branded flagship sports bar and restaurant at Rogers Center in Toronto. The deal includes two premium seating sections, in-stadium branding and in-game features at Rogers Center.

