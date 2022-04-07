TheScore Bet signs partnership with Toronto Blue Jays

The Penn National Gaming subsidiary has signed a 10-year deal with the baseball team.

Canada.- TheScore Bet, a subsidiary of Penn National Gaming, has signed a 10-year partnership with baseball team the Toronto Blue Jays to become the team’s exclusive gaming partner. TheScore Bet will have exclusive marketing rights across sports betting, casino, online casino and fantasy sports.

It will create a branded flagship sports bar and restaurant at Rogers Center in Toronto. The deal will also include two premium seating sections, in-stadium branding and in-game features at Rogers Center.

John Levy, CEO of theScore Bet, said: “TheScore Bet is proudly Canadian and we are thrilled to make Canada’s baseball team our long-term partner. “This is a foundational partnership with a team and organization that is deeply embedded in our country’s sports culture.”

“Teaming with the Blue Jays opens up exciting new exclusive marketing opportunities and brings theScore Bet even closer to a huge audience of passionate and engaged fans, both on-site at Rogers Centre and online across our platforms.”

Mark Shapiro, president & CEO of the Toronto Blue Jays, added: “The fan experience is evolving and this monumental partnership with theScore Bet offers compelling new ways for sports enthusiasts to be a part of the game.”

“We are excited to be partnering with a Canadian company that operates at the highest level of the industry and understands our role in Toronto and Canada, to bring baseball to more fans nationwide.”

In 2021, theScore achieved Gaming Laboratories International GLI-33 certification for its full suite of sports betting and iGaming offerings for Ontario. The Canadian province opened its regulated online gambling market on April 4.

