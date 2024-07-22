theLotter to launch in Florida

The online lottery provider will offer tickets to Florida players.

US.- Lottery ticket courier service theLotter has announced that it will launch in the US state of Florida. Established in 2002, it has been operating in Texas, Minnesota, and Oregon for several years and more recently expanded to New Jersey and New York.

Yael Hertz, theLotter Group CEO, said: “We’re thrilled to bring our services to Florida. Our launch in the Sunshine State marks a significant milestone for theLotter, and we are extremely proud to offer an accessible platform for ordering lottery tickets online. This brings a renewed level of convenience to customers in the area. Convenience, security, and trust are core principles at theLotter. Our customers frequently highlight the transparency and security they experience when using our services as decisive factors in choosing us.”

US Supreme Court rejects attempt to block online sports betting in Florida

The US Supreme Court rejected a case that sought to block online sports betting in Florida. As a result, the Seminole Tribe of Florida will maintain the exclusivity it holds via a compact that runs until July 2051.

A petition for certiorari had been filed by West Flagler Associates, a group of pari-mutuels that claims they and other gambling companies were treated unfairly because of the monopoly granted to the Seminole.