theLotter receives regulatory approval to offer services in New Jersey

The Lottery ticket courier service already operates in Texas, Oregon and Minnesota.

US.- Lottery ticket courier service theLotter has received regulatory approval to offer services in New Jersey. Its site and app cover lotteries like Powerball, Mega Millions and Pick-6.

The firm purchases lottery tickets on customers’ behalf and uploads them to customers’ accounts. where they can be viewed before the draw. It operates in Texas, Oregon, and Minnesota and plans to launch in New York.

Peggy Daniel, theLotter’s US managing director, said: “Whenever a customer wins a prize, we notify them. Winnings of up to $600 are transferred directly to a customer’s account. When a player wins a prize over that amount, we arrange for them to get their winning ticket so that they can collect the prize in person at the offices of the New Jersey Lottery. It’s that level of transparency and security which has inspired the trust customers have in us. I am certain folks from New Jersey will embrace our service in a similar fashion.”

“Our launch in New Jersey is a great milestone. Ordering lottery tickets online offers convenience and safety, and we’re proud to offer our services in the state, in addition to our operations in Texas, Oregon, and Minnesota, with plans to launch in New York very soon.”

New Jersey gaming revenue reaches $510.9m in April

The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement has reported figures for April. The state’s casinos and horse tracks that offer sports betting reported $510.9m in gaming revenue, up 10.4 per cent from April 2023 ($462.7m).

The casino win for the nine Atlantic City casino hotel properties was $216.8m, down 6.3 per cent compared to April 2023 ($231.5m). The online gaming win was $187.9m, up 18.2 per cent year-on-year from $158.9m. Sports wagering gross revenue was $106.2m, a 46.9 per cent increase from $72.3m.

