theLotter receives approval to launch in New York

US.- Lottery ticket courier service theLotter has received a licence to offer its services in New York. Its site and app cover lotteries like Powerball, Mega Millions, and Pick-6.

The firm purchases lottery tickets on customers’ behalf and uploads them to customers’ accounts where they can be viewed before the draw. Earlier in June, theLotter received regulatory approval to offer services in New Jersey. It operates in Texas, Oregon, and Minnesota.

Peggy Daniel, theLotter’s US managing director, said: “With theLotter, it’s all about maintaining transparency and security, reinforcing the trust we’ve built with our players over time. Our launch in New York marks another significant milestone for theLotter, following closely on the heels of our successful launch in New Jersey only a month ago.

“As someone who grew up in the tristate area, I am immensely proud that our company has been licensed as a lottery courier in the state. We are thrilled to be able to continue extending our services into additional states in the coming months.”

New York Senate passes bill to speed up NYC casino timeline

In the final days of the legislative session, New York lawmakers approved a bill to expedite the awarding of casino licences in New York City. The New York legislature had been set to adjourn on June 6 but stayed past that cut-off to vote on the bill.

SB 9673, proposed by senator Joseph Addabbo and assemblyman Gary Pretlow, has been passed by the Senate and the Assembly and will be sent to governor Kathy Hochul for approval. An amendment added by Addabbo dictates that the New York Gaming Facility Location Board must make recommendations on selecting downstate casinos by December 31, 2025.