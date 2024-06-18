US Supreme Court rejects attempt to block online sports betting in Florida

The Seminole Tribe of Florida will maintain its exclusivity on sports betting in the state.

US.- The US Supreme Court has rejected a case that sought to block online sports betting in Florida. As a result, the Seminole Tribe of Florida will maintain the exclusivity it holds via a compact that runs until July 2051.

A petition for certiorari had been filed by West Flagler Associates, a group of pari-mutuels that claims they and other gambling companies were treated unfairly because of the monopoly granted to the Seminole.

The Seminole Tribe welcomed the decision. Spokesman Gary Bitner said: “The Seminole Tribe of Florida applauds today’s decision by the US Supreme Court to decline consideration of the case involving the Tribe’s Gaming Compact with the State of Florida. It means members of the Seminole Tribe and all Floridians can count on a bright future made possible by the Compact.”