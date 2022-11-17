The Netherlands’ Cruks system is fixed

The Dutch gambling regulator has announced that an error has been rectified.

The Netherlands.- The Dutch gambling regulator Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) has reported that the Netherlands’ gambling self-exclusion system Cruks is now working correctly. Earlier in the week, it had communicated that it was aware that an error was sometimes preventing people from registering and operators from performing checks.

The KSA said the glitch was due to a malfunction in the checks on citizen service numbers (BSNs) used to validate those who register with the system. The BSN is a unique identification number used to process data on residents. The KSA said the problem was in the BSN management facility, not in its own systems.

It advised consumers and operators to check again if receiving an error. It said that a registration or check would often be successful eventually. Cruks is now working correctly.

The error is the latest in a series of glitches for Cruks, which launched when the Netherlands’ regulated online gambling market opened in October last year.

An error with Cruks caused the launch of the market to be held up by a day. More recently, an error in Cruks’ use of the DigiD identification system made new registrations temporarily impossible in late September. That error didn’t prevent checks and was fixed by September 27.

In August, the KSA said that 20,000 people had registered with Cruks. All operators are required to check player details against the system before allowing them to gamble as set out in Dutch gambling legislation. It said that the system had been consulted more than 148 million times by the end of July.

The KSA investigated complaints from people who had self-excluded but said they were able to enter and play at land-based gaming halls. It reminded operators that sanctions can be applied if they fail to check players against the system.