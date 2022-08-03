Dutch gaming exclusion system surpasses 20,000 registrations

The Cruks exclusion system launched with the regulated online gaming market in October last year.

The Netherlands.- The Dutch gambling regulator de Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) has reported that there are now more than 20,000 people registered on the Netherlands’ Centraal Register Uitsluiting Kansspelen (Cruks), the exclusion system for the regulated gaming industry.

It also reported that by the end of last month, the Cruks database had been consulted more than 148 million times.

The system launched at the start of October when regulated online gaming went live in the Netherlands. Both online and land-based gaming operations must check players against the database before allowing them to gamble. It allows people to self-exclude for a minimum period of six months, but people can also be placed on the list against their volition if the KSA approves a request from a family member of gambling operator.

The KSA has been investigating complaints from people who had self-excluded but said they were able to enter and play at land-based gaming halls. It reminded operators that sanctions can be applied if they fail to check players against the system.

Meanwhile, the KSA has reminded operators that they can only offer gambling to players with an active PKI certificate, which is needed to be able to check if players are registered on Cruks. In December, the KSA advised operators to check their databases after identifying a glitch in the system.