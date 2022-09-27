Dutch self-exclusion system malfunction resolved

The Cruks self-exclusion system had been unable to take registrations due to an error with Dutch identification technology.

The Netherlands.- The Dutch gambling regulator de Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) has announced that the national gambling self-exclusion system Cruks is once again able to take new registrations. The system had been paused for more than a day due to an error in DigiD, the Netherlands online ID system. The error meant that it was not possible for players to register or change an existing registration on the system.

Gambling operators were still able to carry out mandatory checks to see whether customers are registered with Cruks and whether they can be allowed to gamble. The problem has now been resolved and players can once again register or change their registrations.

Cruks (Centraal Register Uitsluiting Kansspelen) has been hit by a number of problems, most notably on its initial launch. The opening of the Netherlands’ regulated online gambling market was held up by a day due to a Cruks malfunction. Then, in December, the KSA advised operators to check their databases after identifying a glitch in the system.

The KSA has also been investigating complaints from people who had self-excluded but said they were able to enter and play at land-based gaming halls. It reminded operators that sanctions can be applied if they fail to check players against the system.

Last month, the KSA reported that there were more than 20,000 people registered on Cruks. It also reported that by the end of last month, the Cruks database had been consulted more than 148 million times.