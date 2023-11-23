The Banker is back in Blueprint Gaming’s Deal or No Deal The Big Hit Megaways Jackpot King

Deal or No Deal The Big Hit Megaways also features the now industry standard Jackpot King progressive system.

Blueprint Gaming launched Deal or No Deal The Big Hit Megaways Jackpot King.

Press release.- Blueprint Gaming’s major, licensed slot series continues to prove incredibly popular, and its latest release is set to add to the success with Deal or No Deal The Big Hit Megaways Jackpot King.

The game’s launch coincides with the return of the long-running television show, complete with the same new set design, dedicated logos and the familiar glitz and glamour that comes with the iconic game show.

The launch demonstrates Blueprint Gaming’s commitment to its established partnership with the licence holder, the Banijay Group, as well as continuing to develop first-class content based on the multi-genre IP that crosses television and multimedia platforms. The new iteration also encompasses Blueprint’s state-of-the-art Jackpot King Progressive Jackpot System.

The game’s new Bonus Trail feature is central for big wins. The player will move one position up the trail with each winning cascade, awarding Multipliers, Deal or No Deal, Boost, Eliminate, Red Alert or The Big Hit.

The Bonus trail is dynamic and will change at the beginning of every spin, and hitting the Top of the trail awards an instant cash prize of up to 100x the bet.

As mentioned, Deal or No Deal The Big Hit Megaways also features the now industry standard Jackpot King progressive system that offers big win potential like no other.

It joins other recent releases such as Big Catch Bass Fishing and Crabbin’ for Cash Extra Big Catch in the exclusive Jackpot King ranks, designed to increase engagement for players and drive revenue for operators.

Jo Purvis, director of Marketing & Relationships at Blueprint Gaming, said: “We’re honoured to provide another thrilling instalment in the entertaining slot series and Deal or No Deal The Big Hit Megaways Jackpot King will also serve as another great addition to our portfolio of games.

“We’re excited for the return of the live show and through continuing our long relationship with Banijay we bring the Jackpot King system and a host of entertaining features for one of our key licensees.”