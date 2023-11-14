Blueprint Gaming extends Italian footprint with NetBet.it partnership

Blueprint is one of the market leaders in the Italian online casino market.

Operator ramps up online casino offering with studio’s legendary titles.

Press release.- Blueprint Gaming has further cemented its leading position in the regulated market of Italy after securing a content distribution agreement with NetBet.it.

The new partnership covers the integration of Blueprint’s vast portfolio of online and mobile slots, supporting the operator’s ambitions to deliver the best digital entertainment for its fast-growing customer base.

NetBet Italy players will now gain access to releases from some of Blueprint’s most iconic game franchises including Fishin’ Frenzy, King Kong Cash and Eye of Horus, as well as popular branded titles such as The Goonies, ted and D10S Maradona.

Blueprint is one of the market leaders in the Italian online casino market, with its immersive content captivating a wide audience of players. Securing this deal with NetBet Italy reinforces the developer’s commitment to the region.

Andrea Migliozzi, Italy Country manager at Blueprint Gaming, said: “It’s great that we’ve sealed this collaboration with NetBet.it, ensuring even more players within Italy will gain access to our fun and engaging casino content.

“Italy remains an important market for Blueprint Gaming and we look forward to working alongside the NetBet team to deliver world-class entertainment to its customer base.”

Claudia Georgevici, NetBet’s Italy PR manager, said: “This new partnership with Blueprint is a fantastic opportunity for us to give our players new and exciting games which they will enjoy.

“We continue to bring the best providers and games to our platform and this is being shown again with us partnering with Blueprint.”