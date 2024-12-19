FIBA signs three-year agreement with new global partner 1xBet

The agreement covers all major senior FIBA National Team events, for both men and women.

The company has been appointed the Federation’s exclusive Global Betting Partner through December 2027.

Press release.- FIBA is excited to announce a new partnership with 1xBet, who has been appointed as the Federation’s exclusive Global Betting Partner through December 2027.

During the three-year partnership, 1xBet will leverage basketball’s global reach and growth to enhance its brand visibility worldwide by supporting all FIBA National Team Competitions, both Basketball and 3×3 Basketball.

1xBet, a leading player in the betting industry and an established sponsor for elite sports organizations globally, joins FIBA in a partnership that reflects both entities’ commitment to our sport.

The agreement covers all major senior FIBA National Team events, for both men and women, with 1xBet enjoying exclusivity in the Sports Betting and Online Betting categories.

We are thrilled to announce 1xBet and FIBA's exclusive Global Betting Partnership until 2027!



This collaboration is about more than just teamwork – it's about growing the game we all love and bringing fans closer to the action, both on and off the court.



Together, we’re… pic.twitter.com/oQNSukDzFf — 1хBet (@1xBet_Eng) December 19, 2024

Beyond its core rights under the Global Partner package, 1xBet will also have a digital presence on FIBA’s platforms and will offer a Game Predictor, for global fan engagement.

Additionally, the objectives of both parties are to integrate digital advertising at key FIBA events, enabling 1xBet to explore extensive opportunities in dedicated markets worldwide. FIBA is testing several innovative solutions which will support 1xBet’s strategic plans and offer additional opportunities to 1xBet and its Global Partners.

Protecting the integrity of basketball is a top priority for FIBA, with strong efforts in educating basketball stakeholders and rigorously pursuing breaches to the game’s integrity. Thanks to this partnership, 1xBet’s joins FIBA’s efforts by way of financial contribution, directed to address match-manipulation and illegal betting in basketball, and aimed at safeguarding the integrity of the sport worldwide. Additionally, as part of the partnership, 1xBet will appoint a Single Point of Contact for integrity, who will collaborate closely with FIBA, assisting in integrity-related investigations and intelligence gathering efforts.

1xBet is well-known among sports fans, already sponsoring several global entities such as FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, LOSC Lille, Italian Serie A, CAF, esports tournament operator ESL and has partnerships with other reputable sports and esports tournament organizations.

“We are on the threshold of a new stage in the history of 1xBet. Signing an agreement with FIBA is a strategic step that opens up very significant opportunities for promoting our brand. The partnership will increase fan engagement and help create exclusive content. We love this game and are ready to actively promote basketball on all continents,” said Valerii Kharitonov, 1xBet Chief Gaming Officer.

Frank Leenders, FIBA’s Director General of Media and Marketing Services, added: “We are thrilled to welcome 1xBet as our newest Global Partner and look forward to developing our collaboration over the next three years. It’s incredibly exciting to have a Partner supporting both basketball and 3×3.

“With both organisations sharing a passion for innovation, technology, and the global growth of our sport, we are confident that this Partnership will be game-changing.”