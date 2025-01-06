1xBet shares its key achievements in 2024

The brand reviews its goals, challenges, and partnerships during the past year.

Press release.- The year 2024 was a time of breakthroughs and successes for 1xBet. The brand strengthened its position in the igaming industry, signed partnership deals, won awards, and showcased its innovations at the world’s biggest forums.

Game-changing partnerships

1xBet has been collaborating with sports organizations and celebrities. These sponsorships have helped the brand reach new audiences and boost its recognition worldwide.

One of the most notable moves was partnering with FIBA, the International Basketball Federation, which organizes most major national team tournaments. 1xBet also signed a deal with Volleyball World and is actively promoting volleyball. Additionally, Argentina’s leading esports team, Bestia, joined the brand’s partner network, while Indian actress and model Urvashi Rautela became the new ambassador for 1xBet Casino. Through its partnership with the Confederation of African Football, the company supports major African football tournaments. In some Asian countries, legendary Brazilian footballer Roberto Carlos will represent the brand.

A key strategic success for 1xBet was collaborating with Brazil’s Serie A and Serie B football leagues, as well as the Brazil national team during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. And that’s not all. The company has signed numerous contracts with other sports organizations, clubs, athletes, and celebrities:

● Brazil: Carlos Barbosa (futsal club)

● Burundi: Football Federation of Burundi

● Cameroon: Cameroonian Football Federation,

● Gambia: Jizzl (musician)

● India: Suresh Raina (cricketer)

● Mexico: Guillermo Ochoa (footballer)

● Nigeria: Bi Benard (sports blogger), Suo Chapele (the first female sports commentator in Nigeria), FROD (actor)

● Philippines: Kai Sotto and Chris Newsome (basketball players)

● Tajikistan: Muin Gafurov (UFC fighter)

● Zambia: Kabwe Warriors (football club)

The partnerships of 1xBet span the globe. Each new agreement boosts brand recognition and highlights its contribution to sports development and the gambling industry.

Partnership with FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain

In 2024, 1xBet extended its contract with FC Barcelona, one of the most successful and famous football clubs in the world. The new deal runs until 2029, showing the bookmaker’s long-term commitment to partnerships with elite sports organizations. The company also continues its productive collaboration with another football giant, Paris Saint-Germain. Together with its partners, the brand runs large-scale promos and helps fans get closer to their idols. Partnerships of this caliber highlight the ambition of 1xBet to be part of the biggest football events. At the same time, millions of fans get the chance to discover the world of sports betting.

1xBet in the igaming arena

In 2024, 1xBet actively participated in international exhibitions and forums, exchanged experiences with colleagues, discovered new opportunities for collaboration, and presented its product at the highest level. The brand became part of key industry events, including ICE London, SiGMA Eurasia, iGB L!VE, SBC Summit, and many others.

Participation in exhibitions brought 1xBet recognition from experts and various international awards:

● Affiliate Company of the Year at the International Gaming Awards

● Best Mobile Casino Experience at the SiGMA Eurasia Awards

● Best Sportsbook Operator in Africa at the SiGMA Africa Awards

● Best Esports Operator in Latin America at the SiGMA Américas Awards

● Best Affiliate Program 2024 at the SiGMA Asia Awards

● Digital Sports Betting Operator of the Year at the Global Gaming Awards Asia-Pacific

● Best Online Sportsbook 2024 at the SiGMA East Europe Awards

● Best Mobile Sports Betting App at the SiGMA Europe Awards

These achievements confirm the highest operational standards of 1xBet, which enable the company to offer favourable conditions for partners and a unique gaming experience for its clients.

1xPartners: what to expect in 2025

The 1xPartners affiliate program will become even more user-friendly and efficient with important updates. The company plans to redesign the 1xpartners.com platform and the personal account to improve user experience.

A new event calendar feature will also be available, allowing for better planning of activities. Additionally, the company’s development team will enhance analytical tools, helping partners assess their advertising campaigns more efficiently. In addition to technical changes, 1xPartners will actively grow its social media presence. These steps will improve interactions with existing partners and attract new ones. 2025 is set to be a year of change, but the priority of 1xBet will remain unchanged – quality and convenience for every partner.

Priority regions for development Latin America

The region is one of the strategically important markets where the company has significantly increased its presence. The brand received a license in Peru and is in the final stages of certification in Brazil, with plans to obtain licenses in Venezuela and Bolivia in 2025. A key step was sponsoring popular tennis tournaments under the WTA banner and collaborating with renowned Mexican footballer Guillermo Ochoa. The brand also actively supports FC Universidad Católica from Chile and FC Caracas from Venezuela, and, as part of a partnership with Bestia, was ready to invest $1m in Argentine esports.

Asia

Over the past year, the brand has been particularly active in Southeast Asian countries. In one year, the number of participants in the 1xPartners program in this region has doubled. Additionally, 1xBet increased its market share and boosted brand recognition through collaborations with Chris Newsome, Kai Sotto, and other partners. India is another important region where 1xBet has made significant progress.

Compared to last year, the platform’s audience has grown by 47 per cent, the number of active players has increased by 60 per cent, and the number of participants in the affiliate program has risen by 70 per cent. This has been made possible by the bookmaker’s productive work during the IPL season. In Thailand, 1xBet became a sponsor of the ESL tournament in Bangkok. The brand hosted the 1xFest pubstomp, which was attended by over 100 guests, and the event’s online broadcast attracted more than 70,000 viewers. In Mongolia, 1xBet collaborates with The MongolZ esports team, which has shown phenomenal progress over the past year. It became the first Asian squad to reach the Perfect World Shanghai Major final stage. Over the year, The MongolZ participated in 22 tournaments, including 8 S-tier events, and won 6 major competitions, earning over $1m in prize money. Today, the team ranks 7th in the HLTV ranking and 4th in the Global Valve Ranking, confirming its status as one of the world’s strongest teams.

Another significant partnership was launched in India: 1xBet became the sponsor of Skyesports Masters, the country’s first franchised esports league. In 2025, 1xBet will continue to actively work in the esports sector and announce new partnerships in the world of sports, including agreements with a top MMA fighter and a leading basketball league.

Africa

1xBet is actively expanding its presence in Africa through partnerships in the sports world and collaborations with popular artists. One of the brand’s most successful projects was its connection with famous Nigerian musician Davido. The company also hosted the grand football tournament 1xCup in Nigeria. The event attracted additional attention to the brand and increased audience loyalty.

The company actively supports social initiatives – for example, in Zambia and Kenya, it helps raise road safety awareness among drivers. In Kenya, the Waziri Cup, a sports tournament known for its charitable initiatives, is also held with the support of 1xBet.

Active participation in sports and social projects has significantly increased brand recognition, with this figure reaching 95 per cent in some countries. The strategy in priority regions includes further product localization, the launch of exciting promos, and the involvement of sports stars and entertainment industry figures. These steps will help 1xBet gain the trust of new players and strengthen its position as a global leader.