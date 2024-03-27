Texas Lottery and Texas Motor Speedway launch new scratch game

The new $5 game features chances to win a $100,000 top prize.

US.- The Texas Lottery and Texas Motor Speedway have launched the Lucky 7s scratch ticket game. The $5 game features chances to win a $100,000 top prize and integrates a series of promotional second-chance draws for Texas Motor Speedway prizes, including an Ultimate Driving Experience.

Each promotional second-chance drawing will award 250 Texas Motor Speedway Merchandise Prize Packs and one VIP Suite Experience package. In a final, one player will be selected to win an Ultimate Driving Experience, a private day at the track for the winner and their 15 guests. Overall odds of winning an instant-win cash prize are one in 4.11, including break-even prizes.

Ryan Mindell, deputy executive director of the Texas Lottery, said: “Texas Motor Speedway has been a valuable partner of the Texas Lottery since 2015 and we’re excited to collaborate with them on the new Lucky 7s scratch ticket game and promotional second-chance drawings. In addition to the great cash prizes available in the game, Lucky 7s offers opportunities to win unique Texas Motor Speedway merchandise prize packs and experiential prizes that cannot be obtained in any other way. We think Texas Lottery players and racing fans will love the excitement of our continued partnership and these exclusive prizes.”

Texas Motor Speedway executive vice president and general manager Mark Faber added: “The nine-year collaboration between Texas Motor Speedway and the Texas Lottery is a testament to the power of partnership making a positive impact on the community while providing great entertainment to fans. The new Lucky 7 scratch ticket game is a fun and thrilling way to promote our decade of partnership to both Texas Motor Speedway race fans and Texas Lottery players.”