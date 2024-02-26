PrizePicks signs first NHL deal with Dallas Stars

The fantasy sports operator has signed a partnership with the NHL team.

US.- The fantasy sports operator PrizePicks has signed a partnership with the Dallas Stars. It’s the company’s first National Hockey League (NHL) deal. The operator will have the right to use the team’s logos and offer fans experiences.

PrizePicks CEO and Co-Founder Adam Wexler said: “We are thrilled to further establish the PrizePicks brand alongside a great franchise like the Dallas Stars. Texas is one of our most highly engaged markets, and hockey is one of our fastest-growing segments. This partnership will accelerate our ability to enhance the gameday experience for fans.”

Dallas Stars President and CEO Brad Alberts added: “Elevating the game day experience for our fans will always be a top priority for us. We’re excited about our partnership with PrizePicks, and we look forward to engaging with fans in this new and unique way.”

In November, PrizePicks announced the introduction of a free-to-play version of its daily fantasy sports game. The new game was first be available to players in Michigan before being rolled out to additional US states.