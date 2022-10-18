Tennis data innovations and Sportradar team up to expand official tennis data distribution

The partnership is centred around the introduction of a new secondary feed.

Through the partnership, a suite of global bookmakers will be able to offer betting-related services based on official ATP scores.

Press release.- Tennis Data Innovations (TDI) and Sportradar, the leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors, have announced a new partnership to expand the distribution of official ATP tennis data and provide enhanced experiences for tennis fans around the world.

With scores delivered directly from the umpire’s chair, the new feed provides full and uninterrupted coverage of ATP Tour and ATP Challenger Tour events across the season, including all qualifying and doubles matches, allowing bookmakers to offer the most stable and reliable in-play betting markets and an enhanced experience to end-users.

The new feed is being delivered in parallel with the existing official fast feed and is made possible through a sub-licensing agreement with Sportradar, TDI and IMG Arena. This approach expands the reach of the official data by offering an alternative feed to bookmakers and broadens access to tennis betting experiences powered by official ATP scores.

Under the terms of the agreement, Sportradar has also joined the list of suppliers licensed to provide odds and trading services based on the official fast feed. The partnership serves to further enhance the integrity of the sport, by establishing contractual relationships and transparency requirements for a wider group of bookmakers.

David Lampitt, TDI CEO: “We’re delighted to welcome Sportradar, a leader and innovator in the sports data industry, as a supply partner to TDI. Together with our existing family of world-class partners, they are helping us expand the distribution of the best tennis data feeds to customers all around the world and generate new revenue streams to invest back into the sport.”

Moritz Gloeckler, Sportradar MD partner and content management said: “By taking a constructive and innovative commercial approach, TDI has found a way to serve another part of the market with official ATP data.

“This sub-licence agreement enables Sportradar to improve the depth and availability of trusted products to sportsbooks who were previously unable to access official data, broadening the appeal of ATP events to fans and bettors.”